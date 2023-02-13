LETTER: Gas is the only realistic way to end load-shedding

Business Day TV talks to Sithembile Bopela from FNB Wealth & Investment
Identifying the pitfalls into which anticorruption practitioners frequently fall
The coastal discharge is an ongoing source of concern for many city stakeholders, among them water scientists and water sports enthusiasts
Williams says his exit is in the best interest of the multiparty coalition running the municipality
Sugar body warns that a hike in the levy would stifle demand and have a devastating impact
Mixed reaction to proclamation of state of disaster and decision to appoint minister of electricity
Local Serbs fear that once fully integrated within Kosovo they could lose benefits such as Serbia’s free public healthcare and be forced onto Kosovo's private healthcare system
In-form striker’s classic header gave Manchester United the lead against a gritty Leeds
Premium brands have more complex tech, which increases the likelihood of problems, a study has found
In his recent state of the nation address President Cyril Ramaphosa included gas-generated electricity among the options available to us. This is a no-brainer. Gas is the backbone of power generation worldwide. It is only half as polluting as coal. Gas plants can be built in 18 months to three years versus eight years for coal and at least 10 years for large-scale nuclear.
Getting the power to cities and industry is no problem — gas plants can be built close to the market. There is no need for large supplies of water as gas plants do not use steam. Liquefied gas is readily available for delivery by ship but does of course require port-based storage facilities.
Global oil companies are looking to explore for gas off our shores. If we facilitate the necessary licences there is a reasonable chance of a large gas strike in the next few years. If we don’t find gas the fact remains that the cost of importing gas would be several times less than the damage caused by load-shedding.
To cap it all, our existing open-cycle diesel (similar to gas) plants have proved themselves over a decade and more. Their availability ratio is nearly double that of our ageing coal-fired plant.
Certainly, we must keep our coal power plants going as long as possible. Certainly, we must, over the next 10 to 15 years, expand our present sun and wind programmes to achieve at least 100GW of capacity, together with the necessary grid and storage facilities.
However, 5GW of gas-fired generation capacity coming on stream in the next 18 months to three years is the only realistic way to end load-shedding.
Willem Cronje,Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Gas is the only realistic way to end load-shedding
This is a no-brainer — gas is the backbone of power generation worldwide
In his recent state of the nation address President Cyril Ramaphosa included gas-generated electricity among the options available to us. This is a no-brainer. Gas is the backbone of power generation worldwide. It is only half as polluting as coal. Gas plants can be built in 18 months to three years versus eight years for coal and at least 10 years for large-scale nuclear.
Getting the power to cities and industry is no problem — gas plants can be built close to the market. There is no need for large supplies of water as gas plants do not use steam. Liquefied gas is readily available for delivery by ship but does of course require port-based storage facilities.
Global oil companies are looking to explore for gas off our shores. If we facilitate the necessary licences there is a reasonable chance of a large gas strike in the next few years. If we don’t find gas the fact remains that the cost of importing gas would be several times less than the damage caused by load-shedding.
To cap it all, our existing open-cycle diesel (similar to gas) plants have proved themselves over a decade and more. Their availability ratio is nearly double that of our ageing coal-fired plant.
Certainly, we must keep our coal power plants going as long as possible. Certainly, we must, over the next 10 to 15 years, expand our present sun and wind programmes to achieve at least 100GW of capacity, together with the necessary grid and storage facilities.
However, 5GW of gas-fired generation capacity coming on stream in the next 18 months to three years is the only realistic way to end load-shedding.
Willem Cronje,
Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Eskom wants to buy from companies generating surplus power
Candidates lined up to succeed Mminele as head of presidential climate task team
EDITORIAL: Who would be Eskom’s new boss?
Minister of electricity no departure from December resolutions, says ANC says
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Electricity minister will have final word, says Gungubele
EDITORIAL: Who would be Eskom’s new boss?
Ramaphosa defends decision to appoint minister of electricity
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.