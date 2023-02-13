Business Day TV talks to Sithembile Bopela from FNB Wealth & Investment
As a lifelong member of the DA in all its iterations, I was disappointed at leader John Steenhuisen’s statement that rules were breached by the presence of armed security personnel in the chamber during the state of the nation address (Sona). This after everyone’s patience had been exhausted by the antics of EFF vote-seekers, who should have been removed long before.
We should remember that this is a time when the car crash we call government was to tell the nation what it planned to do about load-shedding and all the other shedding we face. Steenhuisen’s complaint about the arrangement of the deck chairs was not appropriate at that moment.
The dogs bark but the caravan moves on is not how we want to think of the DA.
Barry HayParktown North
LETTER: DA’s concern about armed security officers at Sona misplaced
John Steenhuisen said the presence of armed security personnel in the chamber was a breach of the rules
Barry Hay
Parktown North
