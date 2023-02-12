Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Same old wine

12 February 2023 - 17:14
Load-shedding is crippling businesses big and small, including the ice-cream start-up established by Thando Makhubu in Soweto. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered one of the most difficult state of the nation addresses yet on Thursday. People are losing hope for the future, with the country on the brink of collapse, the highest unemployed figures since the advent of democracy, persistent load-shedding and widespread poverty.

It was therefore not surprising that the president began his speech by trying to give the nation hope that things will be better if we work together. However, his unfulfilled promises of the past have destroyed his credibility.

The problems at Eskom have dragged on for years and should have been long dealt with. Instead we are given more promises that don’t make sense even to citizens. Load-shedding has destroyed many businesses, yet there is little assistance from any state institutions.

Now a state of disaster has been declared, but what does this mean? Will revitalising Eskom be speeded up? Unlikely. It is more likely another strategy to bring in independent power producers. If this is the case, more poor people will be plunged into poverty — few poor people can afford to buy electricity as it is.

Every year we are promised jobs, but those that are created are fewer than those that are lost. It is time the leaders in government spoke through action. People are tired of empty promises.

Tom Mhlanga
Braamfontein

