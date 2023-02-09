Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ActionSA lacks political identity

If ActionSA thinks it can dabble in the same politics as the DA with a black face, it is wrong

09 February 2023 - 19:22
ActionSA members picket outside the Pinetown magistrate’s court. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Political analyst Eusebius Mckaiser correctly states that “ActionSA does not yet have an identity”. I would further add that it does not yet have a distinct political identity.

As Makhosi Khoza noted after she was unceremoniously fired last year, the organisation’s policies are largely “a carbon copy of the DA”, notwithstanding minor differences here and there.

If you think Khoza is bitter you might want to peruse the policy documents of both organisations. One can understand why ActionSA has largely inherited the identity of the DA. After all, the former is a splinter from the latter.

What is patently clear, however, is that the DA lost credibility in the eyes of many because of its brazen return to conservatism. If ActionSA thinks it can dabble in the same politics with a black face, it is wrong.

In the long term, this will lead to a decline in support for the organisation. 

Ayanda Sakhile Zulu
Via email

ANC dominates new Joburg mayoral committee

Party has half of the committee; the DA has no councillors serving
Politics
4 days ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Coalition partners in chaos

How the coalition environment is shaping up
Opinion
1 week ago

ActionSA accuses DA of neglecting Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse

Phalatse has little chance of surviving a vote of no confidence after a fallout between the DA and the Patriotic Alliance
National
2 weeks ago
