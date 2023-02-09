LETTER: ActionSA lacks political identity

Investors are hoping Sona will be a platform for Ramaphosa to announce firm measures to deal with the energy crisis
If ActionSA thinks it can dabble in the same politics as the DA with a black face, it is wrong
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government is under intense pressure to provide urgent solutions
The DA will formulate a firm position on coalitions at its national conference in April
Global factors help hammer full-year profit down 60% to R2.64bn
At 1.3%, the lender’s forecast is a whole percentage point higher than the Reserve Bank’s
Three-fifths of participants blame the ruling Zanu-PF for the country’s two-decade economic crisis
It doesn't get easier for new boss Dyche but Liverpool are a shadow of the team they were
The car is priced at R1,285,000 and has a 444km range
Political analyst Eusebius Mckaiser correctly states that “ActionSA does not yet have an identity”. I would further add that it does not yet have a distinct political identity.
As Makhosi Khoza noted after she was unceremoniously fired last year, the organisation’s policies are largely “a carbon copy of the DA”, notwithstanding minor differences here and there.
If you think Khoza is bitter you might want to peruse the policy documents of both organisations. One can understand why ActionSA has largely inherited the identity of the DA. After all, the former is a splinter from the latter.
What is patently clear, however, is that the DA lost credibility in the eyes of many because of its brazen return to conservatism. If ActionSA thinks it can dabble in the same politics with a black face, it is wrong.
In the long term, this will lead to a decline in support for the organisation.
Ayanda Sakhile ZuluVia email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: ActionSA lacks political identity
If ActionSA thinks it can dabble in the same politics as the DA with a black face, it is wrong
Political analyst Eusebius Mckaiser correctly states that “ActionSA does not yet have an identity”. I would further add that it does not yet have a distinct political identity.
As Makhosi Khoza noted after she was unceremoniously fired last year, the organisation’s policies are largely “a carbon copy of the DA”, notwithstanding minor differences here and there.
If you think Khoza is bitter you might want to peruse the policy documents of both organisations. One can understand why ActionSA has largely inherited the identity of the DA. After all, the former is a splinter from the latter.
What is patently clear, however, is that the DA lost credibility in the eyes of many because of its brazen return to conservatism. If ActionSA thinks it can dabble in the same politics with a black face, it is wrong.
In the long term, this will lead to a decline in support for the organisation.
Ayanda Sakhile Zulu
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
ANC dominates new Joburg mayoral committee
NATASHA MARRIAN: Coalition partners in chaos
ActionSA accuses DA of neglecting Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
ANC dominates new Joburg mayoral committee
LETTER: DA puts its foot down on coalitions
Ousted Joburg mayor to take on John Steenhuisen as DA leader
NATASHA MARRIAN: Coalition partners in chaos
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.