President is set to deliver his constructed empty promises speech to the nation
This evening a deeply compromised president of the decaying ANC, Cyril Ramaphosa, will appear on our TV screens delivering his constructed empty promises speech to the nation.
South Africans should remember his previous statement, made in 2018, when he told the country that “load-shedding is a thing of the past and it’s over”. Other lies were told in his 2022 state of the nation address when Ramaphosa said “restoring Eskom to operational and financial health is this government’s top priority”.
Today we all know none of these promises have been fulfilled. We are living in the dark while ministers have generators at their private homes at taxpayer expense.
Ramaphosa will go down in history as the president who said a lot but delivered very little. A man with no backbone. His presidency has been a disaster for the economy. We should be talking about “five wasted years” in addition to the nine wasted years of Jacob Zuma.
But the five wasted years are actually worse as the country suffers the most severe blackouts in history and faces a terrifying economic outlook. It’s time for South Africans to vote this useless ANC government out.
Thulani Dasa Khayelitsha
LETTER: Lies, Eskom and Ramaphosa
Image: Esa Alexander
