Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ditch social compact and change tack

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s incumbency points to a dread reluctance to take politically sensitive decisions

07 February 2023 - 19:27
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ

The president’s state of the nation address (Sona) provides an annual “opportunity” (an SA cliché if ever there was one) to review past successes and failures, and to set out the course ahead. Lately, the successes have been outweighed by the failures and the course ahead has been anything but clear.

Last year the big idea was a social pact. Everyone would make sacrifices for the common good, and this would propel SA from crisis to recovery to prosperity. This didn’t work out, since neither labour nor business felt they could compromise their core interests.

Presumably, too, because the government’s credibility as a “partner” is tarnished. It’s difficult to see what it intended to offer, apart from more-of-the-same and doing things (such as combating corruption) to which it is already nominally committed.

Fixing Eskom within a year (note: before the next election) will almost certainly be the message in this week’s Sona — for which a state of disaster to move things along and around (not least large sums of money) has been mooted.

The record of the past decade and more, and of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s incumbency, points to a dread reluctance to take politically sensitive decisions. It has been highly resistant to stepping away from ideological goals (race-based “empowerment” and employment demands, for example); from the blatantly political (the illegal “deployment” of party hacks to the public service); and from the venal (outright corruption).

To get SA back on track government needs to change tack. This means it and the governing party will need to make what might seem unimaginable sacrifices for the good of the country.

This would be with or without the political cushion of a “social compact”. These would include a hard turn to meritocratic appointments in the state and public enterprises, irrespective of the race or political orientation of those concerned. A value-for-money approach to procurement, downgrading significantly the role of “empowerment” and localisation. A dialling back of regulations, to make doing business substantively easier.

The latter is no longer even an ideological issue, but speaks directly to the damage done by an incapable state trying to intervene in economic decisions. And the removal from consideration of such notions as expropriation without compensation that undermine investor and entrepreneurial sentiment.

None of this will be easy, and all will hold costs for a government and party that have scant appetite for doing so, and which stand to face condemnation from constituencies that are deeply invested in the current course. The choice facing government, party and president is whether to pay these costs in the interests of SA’s future.

Terence Corrigan
Institute of Race Relations  

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

PETER BRUCE: Stand by for another outpouring of absolute drivel

All the Nedlac parties have started afresh on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s much-trumpeted social compact, but to what end?
Opinion
5 months ago

PODCAST: What do we need most — education or skills?

President Cyril Ramaphosa should talk to people like Setlogane Manchidi before he signs off on the next social compact
News & Fox
6 months ago

NEVA MAKGETLA: Why the social pact in SA is at a stalemate

Can we improve life for the majority while maintaining the centres of excellence built up under apartheid?
Opinion
6 months ago

WILLIAM GUMEDE: What the ANC can learn from Singapore’s People’s Action Party

ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa will need to employ shock therapy to transform the ruling party — just as Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew did
Opinion
11 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MICHAEL BLEBY: The road from Rio: nuclear drama ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
DUMA GQUBULE: SA’s worst president since 1994?
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: President must assemble a wartime ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
TOM EATON: A hundred days of load-shedding and ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
DONALD MACKAY: Government and the steel ...
Opinion

Related Articles

PETER BRUCE: Stand by for another outpouring of absolute drivel

Opinion / Columnists

PODCAST: What do we need most — education or skills?

News & Fox

NEVA MAKGETLA: Why the social pact in SA is at a stalemate

Opinion / Columnists

NEVA MAKGETLA: We cannot minimise disruption any more, just learn to manage it

Opinion / Columnists

WILLIAM GUMEDE: What the ANC can learn from Singapore’s People’s Action Party

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.