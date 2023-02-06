Business Day TV spoke to Unum hedge fund manager Loyiso Mpeta
Steven Kuo needs to be challenged on two points (“Knee-jerk Western response to Brics relations with Russia not in SA’s interests”, February 2). He talks about “open trade and commerce”, that China needs this, and that President Xi Jinping has reversed policies in the way of free trade. But when Chinese businesses are either owned by the all-powerful Chinese Communist Party or operate under its thumb, free trade with them will be a delusion. The old saying that “you will need a long spoon” if you sup with the Chinese needs to be kept in mind by the SA government.
The other matter is Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the war that has resulted. He says China does not support the war, and gives as his only reason that this will weaken its ally, Russia, and make China’s relations with Europe and the West difficult. But while it does not support the war in Ukraine, he says China and India “certainly won’t join the West in condemning Russia”. What a shallow way of looking at it! Should the people of Ukraine have no choice?
Russia’s motives for the invasion are little more than Russia’s ambition to take its empire back to its imperial past. And does all this not take us to the threats China has made concerning Taiwan, echoing China’s own imperialistic history? Should it not accept that the Taiwanese have the right to make their own choice? Or are their wishes irrelevant? Perhaps Kuo can tell us.
J PriceVia email
LETTER: Russia and China yearn for their empires
Free trade with Chinese businesses under the thumb of the Communist Party is a delusion
J Price
Via email
