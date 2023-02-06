LETTER: ANC wins votes with handouts and soccer

Business Day TV spoke to Unum hedge fund manager Loyiso Mpeta
With reference to those predicting the demise of the ANC, the mass of the electorate does not read either Business Day or any rival print media.
The dyed-in-the-wool ANC supporter bears total loyalty to the movement and is not persuaded by factual information or disclosures of the crimes of public representatives.
Some people have received free RDP housing; some have received free water; some have been connected, or been able to connect themselves, to the electricity grid; some people have received an ANC T-shirt or food parcel, provided by the taxpayers through some or other departmental accounting wonder. Life under the ANC administration is good, as was promised by Madiba.
Now Mzansi is going to advertise its attractions on the sleeves of Tottenham Hotspur soccer shirts. A reasonable man in a Soweto taxi is ecstatic.
The people have been given their bread and circuses by the ANC administration and the prognostication of Karl Marx about soccer being the opiate of the people is reaffirmed.
Errol CallaghanGoodwood
