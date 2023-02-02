Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Promises, promises, but don’t hold your breath

All politicians and councillors should go through hard interviews and sit hard exams to get the top jobs

02 February 2023 - 15:58
Johannesburg mayor Thapelo Amad. Picture: PAPI MORAKE.
It would be laughable if it wasn’t so sad, the new mayor of Johannesburg telling us his priorities are service delivery, combating corruption, sorting out the cash-flow crisis, implementing administrative reforms and so on and on. Have we not heard this all before?          

Past mayors have said the same thing and nothing happened. Of course, one can say they weren’t in the post long enough, but who is to say Thapelo Amad will be?  Coalition politics are here to stay, so it’s a lottery who takes the top position and for how long.

The sad thing is they all essentially want the same thing, but it’s how they get there that is the question. I’ve said this many times: politicians and councillors, regardless of political affiliation, should be made to go through hard interviews and sit hard exams to get the top jobs.

Doctors, accountants, lawyers and others all have to, so why shouldn’t politicians and councillors? Instead of all this inappropriate affirmative action and cadre deployment, we may then see things actually getting done instead of the platitudes we keep hearing now.

I won’t be holding my breath.

Barbie Sandler

Constantia

