LETTER: Nato cannot win proxy war in Ukraine

Warmongering generals and politicians in Washington need a reality check

02 February 2023 - 19:17
The world stands on the cusp of nuclear war and consequential global annihilation. Instead of addressing this prospective catastrophe your correspondent, Michael McLaggan, rants on to demonise Russian President Vladimir Putin and his colleagues (“Russia is the warmonger, not Nato”, February 1).

It is indisputable that Nato’s reckless and provocative eastward expansion to include Ukraine as a de facto member constitutes an existential threat to Russia. Contrary to Western media propaganda, the war in Ukraine did not begin a year ago. As undersecretary of state Victoria Nuland has admitted, the US has spent $5bn since 1991 to destabilise Russia by way of Ukraine. 

The CIA and related front companies have done so in conjunction with rabidly anti-Russian Stepan Bandara neo-Nazis. In 2013/2014, Nuland and [then] US vice-president Joe Biden deliberately instigated the Maidan “regime change” in Kyiv, and installed a notoriously corrupt and neo-Nazi Ukrainian government.

Deluded and totally mad warmongering generals and politicians in Washington (and their financial backers) believe the US can “win” a nuclear war against Russia. They propose to do so via a “defensive” and pre-emptive “first strike”. Quite obviously, Russia would immediately retaliate with its nuclear weapons. Cities in Western Europe and the US would be obliterated, but the rest of the world, including SA would also suffer a “nuclear winter” and other disasters.

Meanwhile, idiots such as US senator Lindsey Graham and former British prime minister Boris Johnson, plus successor Rishi Sunak, are so obsessed with a Nato war against Russia that they insist Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fight on to “the last Ukrainian” and the devastation of his country. There is no prospect of Ukraine as a Nato proxy “winning” this war. It is time for Zelensky to surrender.

Terry Crawford-Browne
World Beyond War SA

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.