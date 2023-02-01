Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA needs curbs on cheap Chinese goods

Something ought to be done to address overwhelming presence of ‘dumped’ goods from China that continue to devastate the local market

01 February 2023 - 19:06
Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Picture: GETTY IMAGES

I was pleased, yet concerned, to hear that the body responsible for regulating custom tariffs in SA finally allowed the antidumping duties that were imposed on French fries in July 2022 to lapse ("Anti-dumping duties on French fries in the balance", January 31).

Pleased because measures were taken against the dumping of a particular good, and concerned because another form of dumping continues to run amok in our society.

Chinese dumping remains a major problem in SA. Evidence for this is illustrated in the overwhelming presence of cheap, often counterfeit, Chinese-made products on the market. What complicates the issue further is that these products have a mass appeal because of their low prices.

Something ought to be done to address this issue, because it has, and continues to, devastate the local market, resulting in job losses and business shutdowns.

Ayanda Sakhile Zulu
Via email

