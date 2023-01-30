Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Grappling with ‘Just Energy Transition’

It seems that ‘just’ means giving money to miners who will lose their jobs if we use less of the dirty polluting stuff

30 January 2023 - 18:02
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
I love it when PR companies invent phrases that they try to explain to politicians, who then try to explain them to the public. “White monopoly capital” got the originators into a spot of bother not long ago. Now I’m grappling with “Just Energy Transition” (“SA’s funding partners want to see rapid action on just transition”, January 30).

It seems that “just” means giving money to miners who will lose their jobs if we use less of the dirty polluting stuff. Whether this means upskilling or leaving them at home twiddling their thumbs remains to be seen.

I don’t envy US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen her job. She is talking to a government whose track record of using both local and foreign resources is akin to a person who won’t eat the food put before it but still complains about being hungry. How else would one describe our inability to operate Medupi and Kusile power stations fully?

So now we are to persuade the unfortunate eater (the ANC government) to change its diet. Good luck with that.

Bernard Benson

Parklands 

