LETTER: A lack of ideals

Australia and Canada are now seen as almost certain to increase rates in the wake of strong economic data
Sterling suffers its biggest one-day drop against the euro as UK economy falls further behind
Power utility says no nuclear fuel shortage is expected
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
The move had widely been seen as a way for Lachlan Murdoch to cement his control over the family media empire
The monetary policy committee has once again demonstrated its ignorance over the causes of inflation in 2022
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
The world’s third-biggest carbon polluter joins green bond club to raise funds for renewable energy projects and extreme weather defences
Wise and pragmatic Shukri Conrad takes charge of the ODI squad against England
They comprise four single cabs, six super cabs and for the first time, a two-door Wildtrak variant
Tom Eaton is the originator of some choice images, but his originality of thought in presenting us the image of the class of 2022 pondering whether to aim at the career of municipal manager or auditor was a perfect pitch (“SA can teach Lavrov how to put out all Ukrainian lights”, January 24).
Who would want to go there? Even the prospect of being able to benefit from some creative accounting is pointless: by the time they get there the coffers will be empty.
As the National Party and apartheid gained ascendancy their gradual takeover of the public service led to it being dominated by them. Though that bureaucracy primarily served white interests, it was motivated to show how capably and efficiently the apartheid state could function in the service of its ideal.
In present day SA there is no ideal: the state has lost its credibility, and with that goes the understanding of how valuable the work done in public administration and civil service can be. Eaton raised a sobering point.
Roger GrahamVia email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: A lack of ideals
Tom Eaton is the originator of some choice images, but his originality of thought in presenting us the image of the class of 2022 pondering whether to aim at the career of municipal manager or auditor was a perfect pitch (“SA can teach Lavrov how to put out all Ukrainian lights”, January 24).
Who would want to go there? Even the prospect of being able to benefit from some creative accounting is pointless: by the time they get there the coffers will be empty.
As the National Party and apartheid gained ascendancy their gradual takeover of the public service led to it being dominated by them. Though that bureaucracy primarily served white interests, it was motivated to show how capably and efficiently the apartheid state could function in the service of its ideal.
In present day SA there is no ideal: the state has lost its credibility, and with that goes the understanding of how valuable the work done in public administration and civil service can be. Eaton raised a sobering point.
Roger Graham
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
TOM EATON: SA can teach Lavrov how to put out all Ukrainian lights
Even SA’s lighthouses have to navigate load-shedding
Joburg on ‘enhanced revenue collection drive’ to boost cash flow
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
TOM EATON: SA can teach Lavrov how to put out all Ukrainian lights
Even SA’s lighthouses have to navigate load-shedding
Joburg on ‘enhanced revenue collection drive’ to boost cash flow
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.