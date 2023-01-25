Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A lack of ideals

25 January 2023 - 16:21
Picture: UNSPLASH/TANIA MELNYCZUK
Tom Eaton is the originator of some choice images, but his originality of thought in presenting us the image of the class of 2022 pondering whether to aim at the career of municipal manager or auditor was a perfect pitch (“SA can teach Lavrov how to put out all Ukrainian lights”, January 24). 

Who would want to go there? Even the prospect of being able to benefit from some creative accounting is pointless: by the time they get there the coffers will be empty.

As the National Party and apartheid gained ascendancy their gradual takeover of the public service led to it being dominated by them. Though that bureaucracy primarily served white interests, it was motivated to show how capably and efficiently the apartheid state could function in the service of its ideal.

In present day SA there is no ideal: the state has lost its credibility, and with that goes the understanding of how valuable the work done in public administration and civil service can be. Eaton raised a sobering point.

Roger Graham
Via email

