Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Be honest about SA’s joint military exercises

There have been two joint exercises with Nato armed forces vs one joint exercise with the Chinese and Russian navies

24 January 2023 - 18:58
Picture: RADOVAN STOKLASA/REUTERS
Picture: RADOVAN STOKLASA/REUTERS

Your cartoonist and satirical columnist worked overtime for your January 24 edition to depict the Sergei Lavrov visit and forthcoming SA naval exercise with the Chinese and Russian navies as a departure from nonalignment.

This studiously ignored the statement by the defence minister that the SA army recently completed a joint exercise with the US army (Southern Europe command), and earlier participated in joint naval exercises with France.

In short, two joint exercises with Nato armed forces versus one joint exercise with the Chinese and Russian navies.

Keith Gottschalk
Claremont

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Incoherent foreign policy requires a ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
Ambitious projects are under way to produce green ...
Opinion
3.
TOM EATON: SA can teach Lavrov how to put out all ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
DUMA GQUBULE: We must all rally behind fixing ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
RICHARD WAINWRIGHT: Reimagining globalisation: a ...
Opinion

Related Articles

SA dismisses furore about naval exercise with Russia and China

National

LETTER: Pandor’s hosting Sergei Lavrov is ANC’s moral low point

Opinion / Letters

Russia’s Sergei Lavrov praises SA’s ‘principled’ stance on Ukraine conflict

National

Cyril Ramaphosa will meet US finance minister Janet Yellen on Wednesday

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.