Your cartoonist and satirical columnist worked overtime for your January 24 edition to depict the Sergei Lavrov visit and forthcoming SA naval exercise with the Chinese and Russian navies as a departure from nonalignment.
This studiously ignored the statement by the defence minister that the SA army recently completed a joint exercise with the US army (Southern Europe command), and earlier participated in joint naval exercises with France.
In short, two joint exercises with Nato armed forces versus one joint exercise with the Chinese and Russian navies.
Keith GottschalkClaremont
LETTER: Be honest about SA’s joint military exercises
There have been two joint exercises with Nato armed forces vs one joint exercise with the Chinese and Russian navies
