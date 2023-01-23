Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Where does the blame for poor service delivery actually reside?

Unfortunately over the past two or so decades most departments and SOEs have gone backwards in terms of service delivery performance

23 January 2023 - 18:18 Dr Malcolm Mitchell
We are entering “election season” and much will be said by opposition parties this year about poor performance in the delivery of services by government at all levels. Ministers will come in for great criticism, as they should.

However, where does the blame for poor service delivery actually reside? Based on my professional career as deputy director-general, and sometimes acting director-general in the nine years leading up to 1998 in a department that regularly received an ‘A’ rating for performance by the media, I suggest the primary reason for service excellence, or conversely failure, lies in the competence of the director-general. Or the CEO and their key personnel in the case of state-owned enterprises (SOEs). Not the minister!

A good minister can be let down by a poor department, while a good department can “paper over” a poor minister. Unfortunately over the past two or so decades most departments and SOEs have gone backwards in terms of service delivery performance. There is ample proof of this fact, worsened by the inclination of politicians to cross the dividing line between the political/legislative function and the executive function in their activities.

That is why I suggest opposition parties pay more attention than they currently seem to do to the competence or otherwise of specific government departments and SOEs where, in my opinion, cadre deployment has considerably lowered the professional competence and strategic leadership in these institutions and led to poor delivery of essential services.

Dr Malcolm Mitchell
Hillcrest

