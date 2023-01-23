LETTER: Where does the blame for poor service delivery actually reside?

Business Day TV speaks to to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
The power crisis is one result of the corrupt governance South Africans have been subjected to for decades by an unaccountable ANC
Business Day TV speaks to SA Post Office chief Nomkhita Mona
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
‘Exceptionally important’ achievement is likely to help the Virginia, Free State-based company to raise capital on world markets
Franchisees are focusing more on staying afloat than on growth, the Franchise Association of SA says
Stats SA reveals businesses are reeling from the aftereffects of Covid-19 in the high inflationary environment
Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have been among a group of Nato allies arguing strongly for Germany to provide its Leopard battle tanks to boost Ukraine in fighting off Russia’s invasion
One of Italy's best-known football clubs reels after cut in its point standing because of how it accounted for player transfers
In Dubai more is always more, and that maxim has undoubtedly been taken to heart at the new Atlantis The Royal island resort
We are entering “election season” and much will be said by opposition parties this year about poor performance in the delivery of services by government at all levels. Ministers will come in for great criticism, as they should.
However, where does the blame for poor service delivery actually reside? Based on my professional career as deputy director-general, and sometimes acting director-general in the nine years leading up to 1998 in a department that regularly received an ‘A’ rating for performance by the media, I suggest the primary reason for service excellence, or conversely failure, lies in the competence of the director-general. Or the CEO and their key personnel in the case of state-owned enterprises (SOEs). Not the minister!
A good minister can be let down by a poor department, while a good department can “paper over” a poor minister. Unfortunately over the past two or so decades most departments and SOEs have gone backwards in terms of service delivery performance. There is ample proof of this fact, worsened by the inclination of politicians to cross the dividing line between the political/legislative function and the executive function in their activities.
That is why I suggest opposition parties pay more attention than they currently seem to do to the competence or otherwise of specific government departments and SOEs where, in my opinion, cadre deployment has considerably lowered the professional competence and strategic leadership in these institutions and led to poor delivery of essential services.
Dr Malcolm MitchellHillcrest
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Where does the blame for poor service delivery actually reside?
Unfortunately over the past two or so decades most departments and SOEs have gone backwards in terms of service delivery performance
We are entering “election season” and much will be said by opposition parties this year about poor performance in the delivery of services by government at all levels. Ministers will come in for great criticism, as they should.
However, where does the blame for poor service delivery actually reside? Based on my professional career as deputy director-general, and sometimes acting director-general in the nine years leading up to 1998 in a department that regularly received an ‘A’ rating for performance by the media, I suggest the primary reason for service excellence, or conversely failure, lies in the competence of the director-general. Or the CEO and their key personnel in the case of state-owned enterprises (SOEs). Not the minister!
A good minister can be let down by a poor department, while a good department can “paper over” a poor minister. Unfortunately over the past two or so decades most departments and SOEs have gone backwards in terms of service delivery performance. There is ample proof of this fact, worsened by the inclination of politicians to cross the dividing line between the political/legislative function and the executive function in their activities.
That is why I suggest opposition parties pay more attention than they currently seem to do to the competence or otherwise of specific government departments and SOEs where, in my opinion, cadre deployment has considerably lowered the professional competence and strategic leadership in these institutions and led to poor delivery of essential services.
Dr Malcolm Mitchell
Hillcrest
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Solidarity takes legal action against Nersa over energy supplier bottlenecks
Joburg on ‘enhanced revenue collection drive’ to boost cash flow
Joburg appeals to residents to help stop cable thieves
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.