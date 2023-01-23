Business Day TV speaks to to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
Isn't it about time the SA judiciary became more robust and less tolerant in response to litigants and especially their lawyers, who persist in abusing the court system and bringing it into disrepute with hopeless, time-wasting applications with ulterior motives? And now we have the novel private prosecution.
A judge in Florida just gave a lesson on how to deal with that kind of behaviour. In a scathing ruling last week, a federal judge in that US state ordered former US president Donald Trump and one of his lawyers jointly to pay nearly $1m in sanctions for filing a frivolous lawsuit against nearly three dozen of Trump's perceived political enemies.
“This case should never have been brought,” US district judge Donald Middlebrooks wrote in a 46-page ruling. “Its inadequacy as a legal claim was evident from the start. No reasonable lawyer would have filed it. Intended for a political purpose, none of the counts of the amended complaint stated a cognisable legal claim.”
Sydney KayeCape Town
LETTER: Punish litigants and lawyers for time-wasting cases
A US federal judge recently ordered Donald Trump and one of his lawyers jointly to pay nearly $1m in fines for filing a frivolous lawsuit
Sydney Kaye
Cape Town
