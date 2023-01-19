Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Focus first on practicalities to generate power

Once additional energy is flowing, new institutional arrangements can be put in place

19 January 2023 - 17:48
Institutional reforms are not tools to fix immediate operational emergencies. They take time and are often hostage to special interests.

I understand my sometime colleague and friend Anton Eberhard’s desire to see an independent electricity transmission company established, and his frustration about the process failures (“Ministers have let Ramaphosa down on unbundling of Eskom”, January 16). However, an independent system and market operator (Ismo) won’t help solve the present electricity crisis. As he reminds us, arguments about institutional reform in electricity have been going on since 1998.

Those debates were resurrected in 2018 by giving the “Eskom sustainability task team” the mandate to deal with both the immediate supply challenges as well as measures to secure long-term sustainability. That combination was a recipe for politics and delays. 

To deal with the current crisis the top team (political and technical) must focus on the practical interventions needed to increase electricity availability and get a political mandate to implement them. That mandate must allow the team to override administrative obstacles to deal with a national emergency.

It may look irregular, but South Africans will cheer if they can see practical progress — as long as it is done effectively and transparently. Then, if any special interests try to block the process through lawfare, they can be publicly identified and shamed away! 

Once additional energy is flowing and society can see the emerging shape of the energy future, new institutional arrangements can be put in place as a second phase. Otherwise, the risk is that the Ismo will be stillborn.

Mike Muller
Johannesburg

