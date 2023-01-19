Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Fire up those diesel generators

Short-term management of the power crisis needs out-of-the-box thinking

19 January 2023 - 18:42
A man pulls the starter cord to start the generator. Picture 123rf
Brian Kantor put his figure on a vital gap in the short-term management of the present load-shedding crisis in SA by arguing that the diesel-fuelled generators be fired up and kept going “nonstop until they are no longer necessary” (“Who pays for the diesel?” January 17).

Already when Eskom raised a red flag about its vulnerable and diminishing diesel budget last July, the slow bureaucratic reaction and procrastination in responding to it were ominous signs of what was likely to eventually happen.

The cost and damage to the economy now are vastly greater than a quick and anticipatory decision by the National Treasury to step into the breach on an emergency basis would have incurred. In other words, it would have been a legitimate use of taxpayers’ money to avert a more critical situation from developing later last year and now.

GRACELIN BASKARAN: Keep Eskom off the balance sheet and the budget

SA’s stretched fiscal resources need to be allocated to areas that need it most: strengthening the ability to cope with climate change and improving ...
Opinion
7 hours ago

It also suggests the urgent need to think more clearly and widely about the necessary short-term measures to help keep the lights on. What can therefore now be done to improvise immediate coping steps — ranging from diesel finance to short-term power ships and perhaps even daylight saving — needs flexible and agile decision-making. The purpose must be to buy time, so that expedited longer-term power supply measures can kick in over the next couple of years.

It would be reassuring and rebuild confidence to know that some “outside-the-box” thinking may at least mitigate aspects of SA’s present highly economically damaging Eskom load-shedding situation.

Raymond Parsons 
North-West University Business School 

