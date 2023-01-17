Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Who pays for the diesel?

Only the president can resolve payment issue for Eskom generators

17 January 2023 - 14:36
The short-term solution to load-shedding is to fire up the diesel fuelled generators and keep them going nonstop until they are no longer necessary. It seems that holding this obvious solution up is the issue of who pays for the diesel: the taxpayer (Treasury), Eskom or some combination?

It is a classic budget and bureaucratic issue. But it is such a narrow view, and a deeply damaging approach to the costs and benefits of providing an essential service, for which the government has responsibility.

There is one person in SA who can resolve payment issue, and that is the president. He must decide who pays, and now. Let us hope that it was to do this that he stayed away from Davos.

Otherwise the costs will continue to be borne — off the  government’s budget — in the form of sacrificed income and output, which are impossible to measure but a huge burden on businesses that have to absorb or pass on higher costs of doing business.

They are also a burden on households directly and indirectly, in the form of paying higher prices for the goods and services they buy and the loss of employment benefits and employment as businesses struggle to do without electricity. 

The government, led by the president, cannot escape responsibility for this miserable and confidence-sapping state of affairs. All because for now the decision on paying for the diesel is unresolved.

The case for exercising presidential authority to sort out a problem made by a narrow view of budgeting procedures has never been more obvious. It  does not take a committee to decide. One person can and should do it.

For now, burn more diesel and let the Treasury (taxpayer) pay. In the short term, replace diesel with natural gas. In the medium term, build more gas-fired turbines. In the longer term, replace imported gas with gas from our own abundant offshore reserves by doing a deal with the owners of fields.

No middlemen is required between the government and the owners of these reserves. And of course, introduce private equity capital into Eskom and a private focus on the bottom line.

Brian Kantor 
Investec Wealth & Investment International

