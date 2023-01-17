LETTER: Who pays for the diesel?

China’s GDP expanded 3% in 2022, missing the official target of ‘around 5.5%’ and marking the second-worst performance since 1976
Class action against Anglo American may set a precedent for tackling companies that trample on human rights
The first of more than 100 privately owned power plants being developed will connect to the grid by the end of 2023
Parties need to stop bickering and begin co-operating if SA wants to rid itself of ANC misrule
The group aims to raise up to R600m through the rights issue and an additional R100m in a broad-based BEE deal
Worst performers were PGMs, iron ore diamonds as industry staggers under persistent load-shedding
Private tourism industry and government urged to work together to market the country
‘On the death certificate we fill in one main cause of death, and two to three sub-causes of death, so we basically leave out Covid-19’
New coach aims to reverse the talent drain and bring schoolboy internationals home
The Automobile Association is calling for year-round traffic law enforcement instead of seasonal campaigns
The short-term solution to load-shedding is to fire up the diesel fuelled generators and keep them going nonstop until they are no longer necessary. It seems that holding this obvious solution up is the issue of who pays for the diesel: the taxpayer (Treasury), Eskom or some combination?
It is a classic budget and bureaucratic issue. But it is such a narrow view, and a deeply damaging approach to the costs and benefits of providing an essential service, for which the government has responsibility.
There is one person in SA who can resolve payment issue, and that is the president. He must decide who pays, and now. Let us hope that it was to do this that he stayed away from Davos.
Otherwise the costs will continue to be borne — off the government’s budget — in the form of sacrificed income and output, which are impossible to measure but a huge burden on businesses that have to absorb or pass on higher costs of doing business.
They are also a burden on households directly and indirectly, in the form of paying higher prices for the goods and services they buy and the loss of employment benefits and employment as businesses struggle to do without electricity.
The government, led by the president, cannot escape responsibility for this miserable and confidence-sapping state of affairs. All because for now the decision on paying for the diesel is unresolved.
The case for exercising presidential authority to sort out a problem made by a narrow view of budgeting procedures has never been more obvious. It does not take a committee to decide. One person can and should do it.
For now, burn more diesel and let the Treasury (taxpayer) pay. In the short term, replace diesel with natural gas. In the medium term, build more gas-fired turbines. In the longer term, replace imported gas with gas from our own abundant offshore reserves by doing a deal with the owners of fields.
No middlemen is required between the government and the owners of these reserves. And of course, introduce private equity capital into Eskom and a private focus on the bottom line.
Brian Kantor Investec Wealth & Investment International
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Who pays for the diesel?
Only the president can resolve payment issue for Eskom generators
The short-term solution to load-shedding is to fire up the diesel fuelled generators and keep them going nonstop until they are no longer necessary. It seems that holding this obvious solution up is the issue of who pays for the diesel: the taxpayer (Treasury), Eskom or some combination?
It is a classic budget and bureaucratic issue. But it is such a narrow view, and a deeply damaging approach to the costs and benefits of providing an essential service, for which the government has responsibility.
There is one person in SA who can resolve payment issue, and that is the president. He must decide who pays, and now. Let us hope that it was to do this that he stayed away from Davos.
Otherwise the costs will continue to be borne — off the government’s budget — in the form of sacrificed income and output, which are impossible to measure but a huge burden on businesses that have to absorb or pass on higher costs of doing business.
They are also a burden on households directly and indirectly, in the form of paying higher prices for the goods and services they buy and the loss of employment benefits and employment as businesses struggle to do without electricity.
The government, led by the president, cannot escape responsibility for this miserable and confidence-sapping state of affairs. All because for now the decision on paying for the diesel is unresolved.
The case for exercising presidential authority to sort out a problem made by a narrow view of budgeting procedures has never been more obvious. It does not take a committee to decide. One person can and should do it.
For now, burn more diesel and let the Treasury (taxpayer) pay. In the short term, replace diesel with natural gas. In the medium term, build more gas-fired turbines. In the longer term, replace imported gas with gas from our own abundant offshore reserves by doing a deal with the owners of fields.
No middlemen is required between the government and the owners of these reserves. And of course, introduce private equity capital into Eskom and a private focus on the bottom line.
Brian Kantor
Investec Wealth & Investment International
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Fed-up SA readies for legal battle over load-shedding and energy crisis
PODCAST: Half full? Half empty? Or just not full?
CARTOON: ANC’s Eskom crisis runaround
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
LETTER: Saying sorry doesn’t help
LETTER: Eskom’s tariff hike shows lack of understanding of the reality facing ...
Fed-up SA readies for legal battle over load-shedding and energy crisis
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.