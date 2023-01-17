China’s GDP expanded 3% in 2022, missing the official target of ‘around 5.5%’ and marking the second-worst performance since 1976
Things aren’t about to change any time soon in Zimbabwe. The unwarranted arrest of a prominent politician, Job Sikhala, in July last year and the recent attack on an elderly citizen of opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change, bears testament to this.
Under the leadership of Zanu-PF and president Emmerson Mnangagwa, the country continues to be a politically repressive state that targets its political opponents.
In the March by-elections last year Zanu-PF was, as usual, alleged to have tampered with the results. While no definitive evidence has been provided to support the allegation, it is not difficult to believe it in light of the party’s political history.
As Zimbabwe approaches its general elections later this year there is little doubt that Zanu-PF will use its traditional authoritarian tactics to remain in power.
This barbaric behaviour, which undermines democracy and violates human rights, will continue to alienate the country from the global community.
The international sanctions Mnangagwa always blames for the country’s economic woes won’t be lifted until he allows for a fair democratic process to take place.
Ayanda ZuluVia email
LETTER: More of the same as Zimbabwe prepares for election
The country continues to be a politically repressive state that targets its political opponents
