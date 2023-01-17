Opinion / Letters

LETTER: More of the same as Zimbabwe prepares for election

The country continues to be a politically repressive state that targets its political opponents

17 January 2023 - 11:37
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/DAN KITWOOD
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/DAN KITWOOD

Things aren’t about to change any time soon in Zimbabwe. The unwarranted arrest of a prominent politician, Job Sikhala, in July last year and the recent attack on an elderly citizen of opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change, bears testament to this.

Under the leadership of Zanu-PF and president Emmerson Mnangagwa, the country continues to be a politically repressive state that targets its political opponents.

In the March by-elections last year Zanu-PF was, as usual, alleged to have tampered with the results. While no definitive evidence has been provided to support the allegation, it is not difficult to believe it in light of the party’s political history.

As Zimbabwe approaches its general elections later this year there is little doubt that Zanu-PF will use its traditional authoritarian tactics to remain in power.

This barbaric behaviour, which undermines democracy and violates human rights, will continue to alienate the country from the global community.

The international sanctions Mnangagwa always blames for the country’s economic woes won’t be lifted until he allows for a fair democratic process to take place.

Ayanda Zulu
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Zimbabwe bets on people using solar to help plug the power hole

Zimbabwe wants more individuals, companies, IPPs and even schools to sell the excess power they generate via net metering
World
4 days ago

Currency plunges to record after Zimbabwe warns state suppliers

Companies supplying goods and services to the government have been blamed for undermining the local currency
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: Davos not a good place to be for an SA ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
ANTON EBERHARD: Ministers have let Ramaphosa down ...
Opinion
3.
LETTER: Fix Gauteng’s township schools
Opinion / Letters
4.
MICHAEL AVERY: Gordhan and Mantashe’s conflicting ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Why a jobs mandate for the ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

US sanctions Zimbabwean president’s son

News

Zimbabwe wants to alter terms of $3.5bn deal to compensate white farmers

News

Zimbabwe is open for business, Mnangagwa tells Ivory Coast forum

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.