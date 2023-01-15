LETTER: Pay more — for nothing

The global rally caused by Thursday’s US CPI data, which showed inflation slowed in December, gained momentum.
Stakeholders bask in the delusion that the go button should just be pressed on known, static solutions and all will be fine
Hard-pressed consumers will pay more for electricity they do not get with more rolling blackouts, says parties
The ruling forces laid-off workers to pursue their claims in individual arbitration
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Oxford Economics Africa’s Jacques Nel, head of Africa macro research, and Louw Nel, senior political analyst
Industry leaders have highlighted threats to food security due to continuous unpredictable load-shedding
Nearly 60,000 people infected by the virus have died in hospital since it abandoned its strict policy last month
The grandest form of the game has become an outcast
Spacey’s trial, which is currently due to begin in June, is expected to last for four weeks.
There are two main responses to the 18.65% electricity tariff increase the National Energy Regulator SA has approved for Eskom (“Regulator hands Eskom a rebuke along with tariff increase”, January 12).
One is an attitude of relief that the increase was not 32%, as Eskom requested, and resignation over the reality that Eskom is in trouble and there is nothing we can do about it. Suck it up and pay the bills.
The other is one of righteous discontent. This attitude asks how we got here and demands a way forward that will address the crisis. Though SA is not yet a failed state, the trajectory is in that direction. The government’s failure to sustain the essential elements of a functional state, such as sound leadership that inspires respect, integrity in governance, safety and security, and the maintenance of infrastructure, is most visible in the collapse of Eskom.
The deterioration of every aspect for which the government is responsible is there for all to see, but the electricity situation highlights the dilemma. Eskom is overstaffed and incompetent, has been stripped financially through fraud and corruption, and appointments are primarily through cadre deployment and race-based employment policies.
Yet it is allowed to increase its tariff 18.65%, a huge hike that hurts the few consumers that actually pay their electricity bills. Eskom argues that without this increase it cannot survive, disregarding the survival of the consumer. If the consumer was of any concern to compromised politicians and corrupt Eskom employees SA would not be in this situation in the first place.
How are things supposed to improve, even with this increase, if the policies, corruption and inefficiency remain? Consumers have no option; we will have to pay more, but it is unlikely that we will receive anything in return.
Tariff increases will not drag Eskom out of the pit it finds itself in. Only strong, uncompromising leadership, ethical governance — including rooting out corruption and those involved in it — and employment policies based on merit will achieve results.
There is still no sign that this is going happen. The political leadership has neither the political will nor the political reserves to change the current trajectory.
Gerhard PapenfusNational Employers’ Association of SA
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Pay more — for nothing
There are two main responses to the 18.65% electricity tariff increase the National Energy Regulator SA has approved for Eskom (“Regulator hands Eskom a rebuke along with tariff increase”, January 12).
One is an attitude of relief that the increase was not 32%, as Eskom requested, and resignation over the reality that Eskom is in trouble and there is nothing we can do about it. Suck it up and pay the bills.
The other is one of righteous discontent. This attitude asks how we got here and demands a way forward that will address the crisis. Though SA is not yet a failed state, the trajectory is in that direction. The government’s failure to sustain the essential elements of a functional state, such as sound leadership that inspires respect, integrity in governance, safety and security, and the maintenance of infrastructure, is most visible in the collapse of Eskom.
The deterioration of every aspect for which the government is responsible is there for all to see, but the electricity situation highlights the dilemma. Eskom is overstaffed and incompetent, has been stripped financially through fraud and corruption, and appointments are primarily through cadre deployment and race-based employment policies.
Yet it is allowed to increase its tariff 18.65%, a huge hike that hurts the few consumers that actually pay their electricity bills. Eskom argues that without this increase it cannot survive, disregarding the survival of the consumer. If the consumer was of any concern to compromised politicians and corrupt Eskom employees SA would not be in this situation in the first place.
How are things supposed to improve, even with this increase, if the policies, corruption and inefficiency remain? Consumers have no option; we will have to pay more, but it is unlikely that we will receive anything in return.
Tariff increases will not drag Eskom out of the pit it finds itself in. Only strong, uncompromising leadership, ethical governance — including rooting out corruption and those involved in it — and employment policies based on merit will achieve results.
There is still no sign that this is going happen. The political leadership has neither the political will nor the political reserves to change the current trajectory.
Gerhard Papenfus
National Employers’ Association of SA
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Eskom’s power price hike widely rejected as ‘unfair, unjust and cruel’
Regulator hands Eskom a rebuke along with tariff increase
NEVA MAKGETLA: Fix the electricity system, not Eskom
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
LETTER: A timely solution to Eskom woes
Power cuts are sowing the seeds of food crisis, say farmers
LETTER: Opposition parties have to work together
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.