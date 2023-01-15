LETTER: Government has killed all hope

Upward trajectory could inject more optimism into a market that’s been struggling to find good news
Stakeholders bask in the delusion that the go button should just be pressed on known, static solutions and all will be fine
The ANC stalwart played a key role in transforming a closed, racially exclusive, male-dominated institution
Ramaphosa is convening a meeting with leaders of political parties, the national energy crisis committee and the Eskom board
Project would be second to get federal support as US seeks to create its own supply chain of metal vital for clean energy
Claims the Bank's mandate does not consider economic growth are ‘wrong’ as it is enshrined in the constitution, CEO says
Summer and winter crop prospects are encouraging and commodity prices are holding up well
Israelis protest against Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to reduce the powers of the Supreme Court
Ill-discipline pockmarked the match, with French referee Ludovic Cayre handing out many yellow and red cards
More investigation is necessary and the recommendations have not been changed
I have been on this mortal coil for well over 70 years, and for the first time I can remember have started a new year with feelings of frustration, utter despair and even anger.
The current government has destroyed any hope we may have had of a better life for all — something wished and hoped for by every citizen. Every aspect of our daily lives has imploded, be it infrastructure, means of transport or service delivery of basics like water and electricity, and we have neither the funding nor the right people in place to reverse this terminal decline.
Just last week we were told that some schools have been forced to take double the number of pupils for which the infrastructure was designed. Where was the planning and foresight to cater for this when the crazy decision was made that everything would be delivered for free?
Where are the teachers going to come from to ensure a decent level of education in these hugely overcrowded schools? The same applies to state hospitals and clinics — inadequate infrastructure and insufficient doctors and nurses to cater for the needs of a rapidly increasing population .
Why does nobody ever raise, as item number one on any agenda, the fact that the rapidly increasing population cannot possibly be supported by the ever-declining economic growth rate and tax base?
We also heard last week that the National Energy Regulator SA has granted Eskom an electricity price increase of almost 20%. We all know Eskom has been one of this government’s most spectacular failures but the consequences of an increase that is three times the current inflation rate will just feed the beast and lead to the failure of many small businesses. The current level of load-shedding means my small business is without electricity, and therefore closed, for four hours or more each day.
I don’t have solutions to these extremely serious problems, but they are certainly never going to be resolved, or even tackled, while the current government is in place.
Derek PryceVia email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Government has killed all hope
Every aspect of our daily lives has imploded, and we have neither the funding nor the right people in place to reverse this terminal decline
I have been on this mortal coil for well over 70 years, and for the first time I can remember have started a new year with feelings of frustration, utter despair and even anger.
The current government has destroyed any hope we may have had of a better life for all — something wished and hoped for by every citizen. Every aspect of our daily lives has imploded, be it infrastructure, means of transport or service delivery of basics like water and electricity, and we have neither the funding nor the right people in place to reverse this terminal decline.
Just last week we were told that some schools have been forced to take double the number of pupils for which the infrastructure was designed. Where was the planning and foresight to cater for this when the crazy decision was made that everything would be delivered for free?
Where are the teachers going to come from to ensure a decent level of education in these hugely overcrowded schools? The same applies to state hospitals and clinics — inadequate infrastructure and insufficient doctors and nurses to cater for the needs of a rapidly increasing population .
Why does nobody ever raise, as item number one on any agenda, the fact that the rapidly increasing population cannot possibly be supported by the ever-declining economic growth rate and tax base?
We also heard last week that the National Energy Regulator SA has granted Eskom an electricity price increase of almost 20%. We all know Eskom has been one of this government’s most spectacular failures but the consequences of an increase that is three times the current inflation rate will just feed the beast and lead to the failure of many small businesses. The current level of load-shedding means my small business is without electricity, and therefore closed, for four hours or more each day.
I don’t have solutions to these extremely serious problems, but they are certainly never going to be resolved, or even tackled, while the current government is in place.
Derek Pryce
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Regulator hands Eskom a rebuke along with tariff increase
Eskom’s power price hike widely rejected as ‘unfair, unjust and cruel’
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Stats SA to publish mining output data, inflation numbers
NEVA MAKGETLA: Fix the electricity system, not Eskom
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
LETTER: Cape Town funds what it can
LETTER: Ramaphosa needs to do a lot of work to inspire trust
LETTER: Our education system just soldiered on during Covid-19
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.