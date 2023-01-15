Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Government has killed all hope

Every aspect of our daily lives has imploded, and we have neither the funding nor the right people in place to reverse this terminal decline

15 January 2023 - 19:31
Pupils are taught in an overcrowded classroom at Sinempumelelo Primary School in Beacon Bay, East London. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH/MASI LOSI
Pupils are taught in an overcrowded classroom at Sinempumelelo Primary School in Beacon Bay, East London. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH/MASI LOSI

I have been on this mortal coil for well over 70 years, and for the first time I can remember have started a new year with feelings of frustration, utter despair and even anger.

The current government has destroyed any hope we may have had of a better life for all — something wished and hoped for by every citizen. Every aspect of our daily lives has imploded, be it infrastructure, means of transport or service delivery of basics like water and electricity, and we have neither the funding nor the right people in place to reverse this terminal decline.

Just last week we were told that some schools have been forced to take double the number of pupils for which the infrastructure was designed. Where was the planning and foresight to cater for this when the crazy decision was made that everything would be delivered for free?

Where are the teachers going to come from to ensure a decent level of education in these hugely overcrowded schools? The same applies to state hospitals and clinics — inadequate infrastructure and insufficient doctors and nurses to cater for the needs of a rapidly increasing population .

Why does nobody ever raise, as item number one on any agenda, the fact that the rapidly increasing population cannot possibly be supported by the ever-declining economic growth rate and tax base?

We also heard last week that the National Energy Regulator SA has granted Eskom an electricity price increase of almost 20%. We all know Eskom has been one of this government’s most spectacular failures but the consequences of an increase that is three times the current inflation rate will just feed the beast and lead to the failure of many small businesses. The current level of load-shedding means my small business is without electricity, and therefore closed, for four hours or more each day.

I don’t have solutions to these extremely serious problems, but they are certainly never going to be resolved, or even tackled, while the current government is in place.

Derek Pryce
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

Regulator hands Eskom a rebuke along with tariff increase

Nersa member has harsh words about efficiency as regulator allows increase of 18% that is less than requested
National
3 days ago

Eskom’s power price hike widely rejected as ‘unfair, unjust and cruel’

Hard-pressed consumers will pay more for electricity they do not get with more rolling blackouts, says parties
National
7 hours ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Stats SA to publish mining output data, inflation numbers

Bureau for Economic Research to publish fourth quarter inflation expectations ahead of Reserve Bank meeting
Economy
6 hours ago

NEVA MAKGETLA: Fix the electricity system, not Eskom

The technology and economy have moved on and the old electricity model is no longer fit for purpose
Opinion
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
LETTER: A timely solution to Eskom woes
Opinion / Letters
2.
HILARY JOFFE: Mantashe becoming Eskom boss could ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: Fix Gauteng’s township schools
Opinion / Letters
4.
LETTER: Cape Town funds what it can
Opinion / Letters
5.
ANTHONY BUTLER: Ramaphosa must stop talking out ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Cape Town funds what it can

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ramaphosa needs to do a lot of work to inspire trust

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Our education system just soldiered on during Covid-19

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.