The ANC is thrashing around trying to “fix” Eskom. But there is no “fix”. The solution is to recognise that whatever merit BEE may originally have had, it is now the enemy of social progress and economic prosperity.
There may have been logic in inviting black people to the top table post 1994 given the pool of talent and tsunami of desire. Francis Fukuyama writes that the human soul has three components: desire, reason and “thymos”, the ancient Greek concept of identity.
Identity comprehends self-respect and the urge to be respected. To address desire and respect the governing party entrenched in our society manifold forms of black empowerment. It could not have been otherwise. But inevitably the consequences have been disastrous and we are heading towards a failed state.
Why? Because the third component of the human mind was ignored: reason. A modern state such as SA demands experience and skills. These can never be transferred — only acquired. And — tragically for the ANC’s ideology of entitlement — they can only be acquired in the heat of battle: the figurative battle of the market.
It is nonsense to say the market is an alien, Western concept. Africa has had markets since time immemorial. The previously disadvantaged have indeed had time to acquire skills and experience over the past quarter century. Let the battle of wits be joined; let us cast off the entitlement neurosis of the governing party; let SA surge!
Willem CronjeVia email
LETTER: Fix ruinous BEE to right Eskom
The policy’s consequences have been disastrous and we are heading towards a failed state
