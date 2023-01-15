Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Fix ruinous BEE to right Eskom

The policy’s consequences have been disastrous and we are heading towards a failed state

15 January 2023 - 18:52
The entrance to Eskom's Megawatt Park in Johannesburg. File photo: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
The entrance to Eskom's Megawatt Park in Johannesburg. File photo: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

The ANC is thrashing around trying to “fix” Eskom. But there is no “fix”. The solution is to recognise that whatever merit BEE may originally have had, it is now the enemy of social progress and economic prosperity.

There may have been logic in inviting black people to the top table post 1994 given the pool of talent and tsunami of desire. Francis Fukuyama writes that the human soul has three components: desire, reason and “thymos”, the ancient Greek concept of identity.

Identity comprehends self-respect and the urge to be respected. To address desire and respect the governing party entrenched in our society manifold forms of black empowerment. It could not have been otherwise. But inevitably the consequences have been disastrous and we are heading towards a failed state.

Why? Because the third component of the human mind was ignored: reason. A modern state such as SA demands experience and skills. These can never be transferred — only acquired. And — tragically for the ANC’s ideology of entitlement — they can only be acquired in the heat of battle: the figurative battle of the market.

It is nonsense to say the market is an alien, Western concept. Africa has had markets since time immemorial. The previously disadvantaged have indeed had time to acquire skills and experience over the past quarter century. Let the battle of wits be joined; let us cast off the entitlement neurosis of the governing party; let SA surge!

Willem Cronje
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​ 

Eskom’s power price hike widely rejected as ‘unfair, unjust and cruel’

Hard-pressed consumers will pay more for electricity they do not get with more rolling blackouts, says parties
National
7 hours ago

LETTER: Pay more — for nothing

Consumers have no option but to suck up the huge electricity tariff hike
Opinion
7 hours ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Beware lazy complacency about solving SA’s crises

Stakeholders bask in the delusion that the go button should just be pressed on known, static solutions and all will be fine
Opinion
7 hours ago

Eskom crisis a major deterrent for investors ahead of Davos

Plant breakdowns are starting to look like an attack on SA, says international relations minister Naledi Pandor
Economy
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
LETTER: A timely solution to Eskom woes
Opinion / Letters
2.
HILARY JOFFE: Mantashe becoming Eskom boss could ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: Fix Gauteng’s township schools
Opinion / Letters
4.
LETTER: Cape Town funds what it can
Opinion / Letters
5.
ANTHONY BUTLER: Ramaphosa must stop talking out ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Ramaphosa is no saviour

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: No place for BEE at Eskom

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Transnet push for BEE is a bold intervention

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.