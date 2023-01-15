Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Fix Gauteng’s township schools

15 January 2023 - 16:54
Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: LUBABALO LESOLLE/GALLO IMAGES
Every January when the schools reopen the registration issue raises its ugly head.

On January 12 basic education minister Angie Motshekga was quoted during a visit to Cosmo City Primary School as saying the online registration system is not the problem, and that administrative challenges preceded the implementation of the system (“School registration has always been an issue in Gauteng, minister says”, January 12).

I agree with the minister. The actual problem is that former Gauteng education MEC, now provincial premier, Panyaza Lesufi, misdiagnosed the problem. In his wisdom, he believed implementing a new registration system would address the problems of admissions. He was so invested in the system that he refused to concede that the admission problems that led to the development and implementation of the system were not going away. I am certain he now believes he delivered a world-class solution. 

The persistent registration problems regrettably indicate otherwise. Unless you understand the root cause of the problem, you are highly unlikely to resolve it. Lesufi failed to understand the root cause of the problem and therefore came up with an artificial solution.

The problems with Gauteng township schools are actually mismanagement, underresourcing and ill-discipline, compounded by the high level of migration of people into the province. The latter is a national issue that can be resolved only at national level. Gauteng can contribute to the solution, but it does not own the issue.

In the early hours of each weekday you will witness many pupils being ferried by taxis and their parents into the suburbs. Parents are prepared to make considerable sacrifices to move their children out of township schools, because most people living in townships believe local schools are mismanaged, dysfunctional and ill-disciplined. This is a recipe for failure. When even teachers at these schools send their own children to suburban schools, what hope is there?

Better resourced

Instead of addressing these problems Lesufi designed a system that perpetuates these challenges by further burdening suburban schools. The system is designed to “fairly” distribute between suburban schools pupils who avoid township schools that are within walking distance of their homes. The system was clearly not designed to address the root causes of the problem.

Suburban schools are better resourced than township schools. The ANC-led government has been in power for many years and has had many opportunities to address this but has chosen not to.

You cannot empower the previously disadvantaged by disempowering the previously advantaged. You must empower the previously disadvantaged by being deliberate in building infrastructure that will lead to excellence.

The marriage between the SA Democratic Teachers Union and the ANC and its impact on education, which has caused the migration of pupils to suburban schools, should not be underestimated.

The solution to the registration problems at Gauteng lies in fixing the quality of education in township schools. If the schools were functional, disciplined and better resourced there would not be any need for parents to transport their children to suburban schools, and the online registration system would be rendered obsolete.

Dr Thulane Ngele
Archbishop Tutu African Leadership Institute

