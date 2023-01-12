Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Party time for a sick party

12 January 2023 - 16:05

It was disgusting to read that the department of communications & digital technologies spent over R100m on entertainment, accommodation, catering and travel over the past four financial years, particularly during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Even worse, during this period SA Post Office management deducted monies from staff salaries for medical aid, pension and UIF, but failed to pay it over to the relevant authorities, fraudulently spending the funds on all sorts of sundry expenses. This is theft and should lead to prosecution as soon as possible.

With the latest revelations it looks like most of the money was spent on spurious travel accommodation and entertainment for senior staff, probably senior members of the ministry. In any other country the political leadership of that department would be forced to resign immediately. In SA this seems to be tolerated by the ANC-controlled government.

The level to which we have sunk is unbelievable. The complete disdain for law and order seems to be not only acceptable but encouraged by the governing party.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA labour spokesperson

