LETTER: Give workers a stake in productivity
My solution to a lot of SA’s problems is the creation of non-transferable preference shares that every business must issue to employees on an equal basis. Employees would not be able to sell their share and squander the money, but would receive a dividend if the company is profitable.
This would encourage people to work harder to maximise profit, and discourage disgruntled workers from deliberately damaging the business. Profit should be shared on an equal basis, not only to management.
I believe this would help prevent strikes as workers would also lose if there was a loss of production. It would give every worker ownership in the company he or she is working for.
Employees would check on each other to maximise efficiency of production so they will benefit from a more profitable company.
Of course, if you were to be fired or resign from your employer you would leave the share in the company for the next worker.
Jan Conradie, Via email
