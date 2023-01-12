Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Business must push opposition parties to form co-operative coalitions

Business in SA too often stays annoyingly quiet in the face of chaos, corruption, load-shedding and abject collapse

12 January 2023 - 16:53
General election campaign posters are displayed on the road side in Pretoria in this April 18 2019 file photo. Picture: BLOOMBERG via GETTY IMAGES/WALDO SWIEGERS
General election campaign posters are displayed on the road side in Pretoria in this April 18 2019 file photo. Picture: BLOOMBERG via GETTY IMAGES/WALDO SWIEGERS

I refer to Ross Harvey and Pranish Desai’s article (“Local government capacity lies at the heart of prosperity,” January 11). The best investment corporate SA could make towards local government stability and the overall prosperity of the country is to openly and confidently push for a co-operative coalition of opposition parties.

Business in SA too often stays annoyingly quiet in the face of chaos, corruption, load-shedding and abject collapse. It is the nature of the business person to be risk-averse, and in a country where being politically connected is lucrative, standing up to the  government is a big risk.

But it is far beyond the time for cowardice masked as prudence. Businesses in SA are big players and some of the biggest victims of this country’s terrible policies and governance. 2024 is a big opportunity to solve a lot of SA’s problems. But the opposition needs help.

And funding alone is not enough. What business needs to do as a united force is push opposition parties to behave themselves and form co-operative coalitions that put the good of the country over their petty political differences. With the clout of funding and the inherent influence of being a powerful economic player, business can go a long way to pushing parties in the right direction.

Stability and good governance helps us all. Businesses have stayed silent for far too long. It is time they take a stand and let their voices be heard.

Nicholas Woode-Smith, Cape Town

Local government capacity lies at the heart of prosperity

Broad body of global work suggests that institutional strength is a fundamental driver of sustained growth
Opinion
1 day ago
