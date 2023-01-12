LETTER: Business must push opposition parties to form co-operative coalitions

Rand firms along with emerging-market currencies after the US CPI data came in as expected
His department has failed to deliver on crucial promises, as he has in the mining sector
Load-shedding has increased capital outlays for generators and high diesel costs
Employment creation is implied in the central bank's mandate but should have explicit mention, says Godongwana
Techno-king sold some stock right at the top and then kept selling, accelerating a steep slide during 2022.
The WEF’s Global Risks Report looks at simmering geopolitical tension and the confluence of socioeconomic risks that countries face
Dealmaking will continue to be affected by global uncertainty, says law firm Herbert Smith Freehills
State-owned mining company LKAB identifies over 1-million tonnes of rare earth oxides
The grandest form of the game has become an outcast
Jeff Beck, called 'iconic genius and master guitarist', had contracted bacterial meningitis
I refer to Ross Harvey and Pranish Desai’s article (“Local government capacity lies at the heart of prosperity,” January 11). The best investment corporate SA could make towards local government stability and the overall prosperity of the country is to openly and confidently push for a co-operative coalition of opposition parties.
Business in SA too often stays annoyingly quiet in the face of chaos, corruption, load-shedding and abject collapse. It is the nature of the business person to be risk-averse, and in a country where being politically connected is lucrative, standing up to the government is a big risk.
But it is far beyond the time for cowardice masked as prudence. Businesses in SA are big players and some of the biggest victims of this country’s terrible policies and governance. 2024 is a big opportunity to solve a lot of SA’s problems. But the opposition needs help.
And funding alone is not enough. What business needs to do as a united force is push opposition parties to behave themselves and form co-operative coalitions that put the good of the country over their petty political differences. With the clout of funding and the inherent influence of being a powerful economic player, business can go a long way to pushing parties in the right direction.
Stability and good governance helps us all. Businesses have stayed silent for far too long. It is time they take a stand and let their voices be heard.
Nicholas Woode-Smith, Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Business must push opposition parties to form co-operative coalitions
Business in SA too often stays annoyingly quiet in the face of chaos, corruption, load-shedding and abject collapse
I refer to Ross Harvey and Pranish Desai’s article (“Local government capacity lies at the heart of prosperity,” January 11). The best investment corporate SA could make towards local government stability and the overall prosperity of the country is to openly and confidently push for a co-operative coalition of opposition parties.
Business in SA too often stays annoyingly quiet in the face of chaos, corruption, load-shedding and abject collapse. It is the nature of the business person to be risk-averse, and in a country where being politically connected is lucrative, standing up to the government is a big risk.
But it is far beyond the time for cowardice masked as prudence. Businesses in SA are big players and some of the biggest victims of this country’s terrible policies and governance. 2024 is a big opportunity to solve a lot of SA’s problems. But the opposition needs help.
And funding alone is not enough. What business needs to do as a united force is push opposition parties to behave themselves and form co-operative coalitions that put the good of the country over their petty political differences. With the clout of funding and the inherent influence of being a powerful economic player, business can go a long way to pushing parties in the right direction.
Stability and good governance helps us all. Businesses have stayed silent for far too long. It is time they take a stand and let their voices be heard.
Nicholas Woode-Smith, Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Local government capacity lies at the heart of prosperity
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Local government capacity lies at the heart of prosperity
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.