LETTER: A timely solution to Eskom woes
The deck chair exercise of moving Eskom from the department of public enterprises to that of mineral resources & energy energy will not help the current dire situation (“Nothing will change if ANC moves Eskom to energy department, opposition says”, January 11). Placating Gwede Mantashe will not keep the lights on.
If, on the other hand, SA were split into three time zones, the morning and evening usage peaks would be lowered. While I haven’t got the information to run the numbers, common sense suggests that having Cape Town’s morning and evening peaks at different times from those of Johannesburg and Durban must reduce pressure on Eskom’s power stations.
Both the US and Australia have multiple time zones and given its size, straddling two time zones, one could argue that such an innovation is overdue for SA.
Since even the initial confusion and inconvenience of moving to “Eskom time” should not hurt anyone’s pocket, there would be no need for sabotage or cyanide. So why has this option been resisted for so long?
James Cunningham, Camps Bay
