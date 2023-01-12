Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A timely solution to Eskom woes

12 January 2023 - 15:05
Picture: BLOOMBERG
The deck chair exercise of moving Eskom from the department of public enterprises to that of mineral resources & energy energy will not help the current dire situation (“Nothing will change if ANC moves Eskom to energy department, opposition says”, January 11). Placating Gwede Mantashe will not keep the lights on.

If, on the other hand, SA were split into three time zones, the morning and evening usage peaks would be lowered. While I haven’t got the information to run the numbers, common sense suggests that having Cape Town’s morning and evening peaks at different times from those of Johannesburg and Durban must reduce pressure on Eskom’s power stations.

Both the US and Australia have multiple time zones and given its size, straddling two time zones, one could argue that such an innovation is overdue for SA.  

Since even the initial confusion and inconvenience of moving to “Eskom time” should not hurt anyone’s pocket, there would be no need for sabotage or cyanide. So why has this option been resisted for so long?  

James Cunningham, Camps Bay

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Load-shedding fixed at stage 6 until further notice, Eskom says

Eskom says 11 generating units have broken down since Tuesday morning, further reducing available capacity
National
1 day ago

De Ruyter, a Shakespeare tragedy

The bard would have found much drama in Eskom
News & Fox
11 hours ago

Koeberg revamp enters critical stage as power cuts ravage economy

The overhaul aims to extend the nuclear plant’s lifespan, but management changes at Eskom raise schedule concerns — any delay could impact the ...
News
1 day ago
