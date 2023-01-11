LETTER: SA’s economy will be in the hands of white people for many more decades

Investors are betting that US prices cooled in December, paving the way for a more benign stance by the Fed
Economic growth may succeed in alleviating poverty in a country such as Japan, but not in SA
Eskom says 11 generating units have broken down since Tuesday morning, further reducing available capacity
The governing party wants to prioritise investment in big infrastructure projects, but economist says the resolutions are nothing new
Scrapping of proposed deal leaves Telkom as a bridesmaid after attracting three suitors over the past year
BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index improves for the first time in 7 months, but clearing house warns 2023 is unlikely to be much different to last year
Little-known or almost extinct varieties are making a comeback as vintners adjust to changing weather.
The discovery of documents indicate close ties between Tun Min Latt and the Myanmar junta chief’s family
First captain of a black national side to leave SA proved to be a player, coach, selector and administrator of great influence
The vehicle has a claimed driving range of up to 645km
Jesse Naidoo’s comments on growth and poverty cannot go unchallenged (“Economic growth is the antipoverty strategy that actually works,” January 10). The article is simplistic and unrealistic. Analysis of the effect of growth on poverty in US, Japan and SA illustrates my point.
The technology revolution in Silicon Valley has spawned not only multimillionaires but dollar billionaires. Yet there has also been a significant rise in the number of homeless people in San Francisco, the heart of the tech revolution.
An African-American rarely occupies the position of CEO of a major US company. Elon Musk recently took over Twitter and promptly rendered skilled people unemployed in the name of economic growth.
In Japan, workers are incentivised to work for the same company for life by being offered shares. Many companies also hire employees along family lines. Japanese companies carry out research projects together but launch the products separately under individual companies. The Japanese economic system attempts to be beneficial to all classes in society.
In SA, the legacy of apartheid means the economy will be in the hands of white people for many more decades. Most black children are served by a dysfunctional education system. The majority of the black population will not be able to participate meaningfully in the economy due to poor education and the resultant lack of skills.
Blacks who have managed to secure a good education will continue to struggle to advance their careers as professionals due to resistance by corporate SA to transformation from the pre-1994 era.
Economic growth may succeed in alleviating poverty in a country such as Japan, and less so in the US due to prevailing racial issues, but not in SA. Markets can generate huge economic growth but cannot distribute wealth (prosperity).
Jeffrey MothuloeVia email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: SA’s economy will be in the hands of white people for many more decades
Economic growth may succeed in alleviating poverty in a country such as Japan, but not in SA
Jesse Naidoo’s comments on growth and poverty cannot go unchallenged (“Economic growth is the antipoverty strategy that actually works,” January 10). The article is simplistic and unrealistic. Analysis of the effect of growth on poverty in US, Japan and SA illustrates my point.
The technology revolution in Silicon Valley has spawned not only multimillionaires but dollar billionaires. Yet there has also been a significant rise in the number of homeless people in San Francisco, the heart of the tech revolution.
An African-American rarely occupies the position of CEO of a major US company. Elon Musk recently took over Twitter and promptly rendered skilled people unemployed in the name of economic growth.
In Japan, workers are incentivised to work for the same company for life by being offered shares. Many companies also hire employees along family lines. Japanese companies carry out research projects together but launch the products separately under individual companies. The Japanese economic system attempts to be beneficial to all classes in society.
In SA, the legacy of apartheid means the economy will be in the hands of white people for many more decades. Most black children are served by a dysfunctional education system. The majority of the black population will not be able to participate meaningfully in the economy due to poor education and the resultant lack of skills.
Blacks who have managed to secure a good education will continue to struggle to advance their careers as professionals due to resistance by corporate SA to transformation from the pre-1994 era.
Economic growth may succeed in alleviating poverty in a country such as Japan, and less so in the US due to prevailing racial issues, but not in SA. Markets can generate huge economic growth but cannot distribute wealth (prosperity).
Jeffrey Mothuloe
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
JESSE NAIDOO: Economic growth is the antipoverty strategy that actually works
DUMA GQUBULE: Out-of-control xenophobia is harming everyone in SA
AYABONGA CAWE: ANC leaders must address SA’s social decline
LETTER: This is why SA is a risk for Sub-Saharan Africa
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Large-scale lawlessness a blight on the economy
EDITORIAL: Amid a bleak economic outlook, one piece of good news gives hope
LETTER: One-sided China-bashing
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.