LETTER: Something is wrong with our initiation schools

JSE all share jumps as much as 2% to cross the 78,000-point mark for the first time as markets across the globe rise
Inflation will remain the key factor in determining how markets perform
Crisis committee tackles permit process, which delays building of renewable energy projects
The president side-stepped questions about SA’s energy woes
US regulators say he failed to disclose improper relationships with employees at the company
If the number of poor falls quickly, few of us will mope about a billionaire buying an extra yacht
Start-ups raised R91bn in 2022, says Briter Bridges, but that may be a high-water mark as tech slump deepens
Biden and other world leaders condemn ‘outrageous’ act after supporters of Brazil's former president stormed government buildings
Spaniard plans to ‘sit down and talk’ to Cristiano Ronaldo, who has joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr
Thirty years ago the fast-food icon changed the country with meat, bread and potatoes. Until Putin invaded Ukraine
Here we go again. Another year and we read of many deaths after the circumcision schools have closed.
I have been writing about these deaths for the last 30 years, and nothing changes. The traditional leaders are a disgrace. They do absolutely nothing to stop illegal schools cropping up everywhere.
Even the legal schools have far too many deaths and botched circumcisions. We evolve in life, and medicine has certainly got better over the years, but the initiation schools stay the same.
This is supposed to be a transition from boyhood to manhood. But what have the initiates learnt? We in SA still have one of the highest gender-based death rates in the world, so what are the initiates being taught in these schools? Nothing.
I also blame the parents, who need to say ‘enough is enough, we won’t send our children to these death camps’. We will send them to hospital, where the circumcision can be carried out under aseptic conditions and proper doctors can do the procedure.
I don’t want to hear “it is our culture and tradition”. Something is radically wrong. The Jews do it, and the Muslims do it, but one never hears of a death, so something is definitely wrong with our initiation schools.
What other country in the world would allow fit, healthy young men to killed year after year due to bad practices? As usual in this country we learn nothing from our mistakes.
Barbie Sandler
Constantia
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Something is wrong with our initiation schools
Even the legal schools have far too many deaths and botched circumcisions
Here we go again. Another year and we read of many deaths after the circumcision schools have closed.
I have been writing about these deaths for the last 30 years, and nothing changes. The traditional leaders are a disgrace. They do absolutely nothing to stop illegal schools cropping up everywhere.
Even the legal schools have far too many deaths and botched circumcisions. We evolve in life, and medicine has certainly got better over the years, but the initiation schools stay the same.
This is supposed to be a transition from boyhood to manhood. But what have the initiates learnt? We in SA still have one of the highest gender-based death rates in the world, so what are the initiates being taught in these schools? Nothing.
I also blame the parents, who need to say ‘enough is enough, we won’t send our children to these death camps’. We will send them to hospital, where the circumcision can be carried out under aseptic conditions and proper doctors can do the procedure.
I don’t want to hear “it is our culture and tradition”. Something is radically wrong. The Jews do it, and the Muslims do it, but one never hears of a death, so something is definitely wrong with our initiation schools.
What other country in the world would allow fit, healthy young men to killed year after year due to bad practices? As usual in this country we learn nothing from our mistakes.
Barbie Sandler
Constantia
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Initiates die over bias
LETTER: Initiated into slaughter
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
LETTER: Initiates die over bias
LETTER: Initiated into slaughter
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.