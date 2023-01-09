Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Something is wrong with our initiation schools

Even the legal schools have far too many deaths and botched circumcisions

09 January 2023 - 14:50 Barbie Sandler
Picture: MICHAEL PINYANA
Picture: MICHAEL PINYANA

Here we go again. Another year and we read of many deaths after the circumcision schools have closed.

I have been writing about these deaths for the last 30 years, and nothing changes. The traditional leaders are a disgrace. They do absolutely nothing to stop illegal schools cropping up everywhere.

Even the legal schools have far too many deaths and botched circumcisions. We evolve in life, and medicine has certainly got better over the years, but the initiation schools stay the same.

This is supposed to be a transition from boyhood to manhood. But what have the initiates learnt? We in SA still have one of the highest gender-based death rates in the world, so what are the initiates being taught in these schools? Nothing.

I also blame the parents, who need to say ‘enough is enough, we won’t send our children to these death camps’. We will send them to hospital, where the circumcision can be carried out under aseptic conditions and proper doctors can do the procedure.

I don’t want to hear “it is our culture and tradition”. Something is radically wrong. The Jews do it, and the Muslims do it, but one never hears of a death, so something is definitely wrong with our initiation schools.

What other country in the world would allow fit, healthy young men to killed year after year due to bad practices? As usual in this country we learn nothing from our mistakes.

Barbie Sandler

Constantia

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Initiates die over bias

ANC would rather see circumcision claim lives of young men than buy an Israeli device
Opinion
5 months ago

LETTER: Initiated into slaughter

Circumcision should be safe and free of danger
Opinion
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
STUART THEOBALD: Eskom’s renewable energy shocker
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LETTER: Cape Town could embark on a rapid build ...
Opinion / Letters
3.
Nine out of five — 2023 outlook
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: ANC economic resolutions welcome ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
ROELOF BOTHA: Time to say goodbye to coal, and ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: Initiates die over bias

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Initiated into slaughter

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.