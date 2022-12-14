Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Handouts do more harm than good

14 December 2022 - 17:04
Picture: 123RF/pitinan
Picture: 123RF/pitinan

Trying to help the previously disadvantaged via racial set-asides and preferential procurement is akin to taking feel-good drugs. You will feel good for a while — until you crave your next fix. And no, it’s not a solution to life’s inequities.

The ANC is suffused with entitlement and (race preferential) ideology. It’s a fatal addiction. It has not worked. It can never work. Despite the race preferences that abound in the state sector, the departments of state and state-owned enterprises are deteriorating. Indeed, some are close to collapse.

If the ANC’s ideology was the right medicine the state, and  Eskom et al, would be thriving and a better day would be dawning. After all, it has had a quarter century to prove this ideology right. But it’s not right.

Why? Are preferential set-asides not essential redress? No, they are akin to giving a man a fish that feeds him for a day, when teaching him to fish would allow him to feed himself and his family for a lifetime.

How? Through tough love. By abandoning SA’s entitlement ethos and curtailing  freebies and other forms of preferment. By learning the hard way — the only way — from those who have gone before and have the experience.

The way for a soccer player to become world class is to compete with the best. No set-aside approach will win the World Cup. There is no difference between sport and business. Both are hard and uncompromisingly competitive. They can seem cruel. But there is no easy way.

Government is now attempting to negate a Constitutional Court ruling by enacting new “empowerment” — preferential procurement and set-aside — laws. But laws will not deliver the new dawn. The way to a better life is the hard way.

Willem Cronje 
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Reality has started to expose short-sighted localisation measures

Policies reinforce the dominance of incumbents and raise prices
Opinion
1 week ago

JOHN DLUDLU: Government’s BEE backtracking fuels regulatory uncertainty

Backlash over plans to comply with top court ruling on rules over preferential procurement has officials on back foot
Opinion
4 weeks ago

Black business hits out at new procurement regulations

Black business bodies say public procurement isn’t working in their favour and have urged legislation in this regard be speeded up
Business
1 month ago

ANDILE NTINGI: Fine-tune BEE to cut out unproductive middlemen

A recent trend shows a sustainable alternative to the patronage-based scheme is in the offing
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JOHN DLUDLU: ANC division set to deepen after ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
TOM EATON: Hand over the ship, captain, we don’t ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
KERRY FREDERICKS: Labour appeal court settles ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: National Assembly reverts to bovine ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
TONY LEON: With Ramaphosa’s zugzwang, it’s ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

JOHN DLUDLU: Government’s BEE backtracking fuels regulatory uncertainty

Opinion / Columnists

Black business hits out at new procurement regulations

Business

OPINION | Fine-tune BEE to cut out unproductive middlemen

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.