LETTER: Trade unions are recognising their true mandate at last

Luyolo Mkentane's article (“Cosatu won’t support Cyril Ramaphosa’s re-election campaign”, December 7) indicates that at last the trade union movement has realised it exists to serve workers rather than politicians and their greed.
In the article Mkentane quotes Cosatu first deputy president Mike Shingange as saying that “this time around, workers were seized with so many things that they needed to attend to rather than prioritising a discussion about the ANC”.
If you look back to the early days of apartheid it was absolutely necessary for the trade union movement to remain active in civil society and to work with political pressure groups, uniting to bring the apartheid government to its knees.
However, we have now entered a period in our history where the real issue is unemployment and poverty. Trade union members are by definition employed, and the majority are in formal housing and can at least sustain themselves.
Union members have very different interests to those of the unemployed. Individually, union members could take part in the various service delivery strikes and actions, but it has to be acknowledged that there has been an improvement in wages and in particular an overall improvement in working conditions for public sector employees.
It is also quite obvious to every union member within the public service that the alliance with the ANC hasn’t benefited the unions or individual workers at all. Unfortunately, much of the union leadership has taken up political positions, to the detriment of workerist issues.
We will soon see trade union leaders starting to challenge the ANC at the polls. This is probably the correct and most honest way to go.
Michael Bagraim, MP, DA shadow deputy employment & labour minister
