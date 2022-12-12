Opinion / Letters

LETTER: No place for BEE at Eskom

ANC needs to suspend racial engineering at the power utility

12 December 2022
It is becoming  apparent that André de Ruyter is being set up to  be the fall guy for the ANC’s blithe neglect of power generation, starting with Thabo Mbeki’s refusal to build new capacity in the late 1990s.

There is only one way to save Eskom — accept that BEE, aka racial engineering, is not compatible with electrical engineering. Indeed, they are mutually exclusive.

Even if the ANC continues to cling to this failed policy in the rest of SA, it must suspend racial engineering at Eskom. If it does so it may even discover that competent black leaders will be prepared to step forward to pave the way to a safe transition from coal to green energy.

Yes, a tragic result of the now criminally corrupt policy of “empowerment” is that it is driving many able young black men and women out of the country. For them, empowerment is not the route to a better life, but the kiss of death.

Willem Cronje 
Cape Town

