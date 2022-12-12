Key US CPI data and interest rate decisions from the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England are likely to dominate trading this week
It riles me when I see someone of mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe’s position and stature taking a cheap, populist shot and blaming Eskom’s management for its present woes — particularly when he says it’s worse than state capture, which is a main contributor to those woes. (“Load-shedding is worse than state capture,” Mantashe says, December 8).
Anyone with knowledge of what’s going on, which he must do, knows the De Ruyter/Oberholzer team is working night and day with all they’ve got to optimise things for their country against a backdrop of ruthless crime and inadequacy. They need and deserve public support, not blame.
Our intelligence services should also be working night and day to identify the crooks behind all the crime and sabotage. State capture ruined those services. The police services should be stopping and catching those involved. Fat chance! We all know they may well be part of state capture again. In these departments and others the best people were pushed out to facilitate vast corruption and protect crooks.
Eskom was completely mismanaged and repurposed for years, and vast quantities of money stolen. Now it doesn’t have the funds and many of the skills it should have retained. It can’t even buy all the diesel it needs.
All the major contributions to our current predicament have been caused by the government and governing party failures, from failing to buy generation capacity to when it should have been presiding over chronic corruption, leading to bad purchasing, continual delays, major quality defects and vast extra cost.
Current top management is responsible for none of these fundamental causes, and the situation would be much worse without them.
Roger Briggs, Edenvale
LETTER: Cheap shot at Eskom management
Energy minister overlooks the government’s failures causing the utility’s problems
