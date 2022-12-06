Opinion / Letters

LETTER: State-owned bank would be another waste of taxpayers’ money

There are already several government entities that provide banking-like services in Gauteng, such as the GEP, the Township Economic Partnership Fund and the Gauteng Infrastructure Finance Agency

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Instead of Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi focusing on assisting small businesses to be able to expand and increase their revenue through doing business with the government, he now wants to establish a state-owned bank.

This idea was first mooted by former premier David Makhura in his 2018 state of the province address. Lesufi is now making the same promise, which  appears to be a duplication of the work the Gauteng Enterprise Propeller (GEP) is currently doing.

In a recent reply to oral questions asked in the Gauteng provincial legislature, the premier explained that there were already several government entities that provided banking-like services in the province, such as the GEP, the Township Economic Partnership Fund and the Gauteng Infrastructure Finance Agency.

Why establish a state-owned bank if Lesufi should only be focusing on ensuring all these entities fulfil their mandate? This will just be another waste of taxpayers’ money. Earlier this year the Township Economic Development Act was signed into law.

State-owned financial institutions not only pose systemic risks to their economies but also threaten governments with potentially significant liabilities, and with a need for a rise in taxes or reduction in government spending to make up for such financial shortfalls.

The DA is demanding that Lesufi get his house in order and start whipping entities that are not delivering to deliver on their mandates, instead of establishing new entities.

Adriana Randall, DA Gauteng shadow finance MEC 

