The impending impeachment of President Cyril Ramaphosa comes as no surprise — he, like his predecessors, has been exposed for what he was always was, a decadent politician seduced by the trappings of power and love of money.
Like the mythical Icarus who chose not to heed the guidance of his father Daedalus “not to fly too close to the sun”, Ramaphosa never had the sagacity, the wherewithal, to cross the Rubicon that the country so desperately needed post-Jacob Zuma. Ramaphosa committed the cardinal sin of Political Science 101 — you can fool some of the people most of time, but never all at the same time.
The demise of Ramaphosa marks the last of the Mandela progenies and leaves a party with no legitimate heir apparent. The ANC now sits with a cadre of leaders that are hopelessly inadequate, corrupt to the core and with no vision to take the country out of its deep decline. What was obvious four years ago, and now indisputably palpable, is that the opposition parties must form a coalition and drive a power-sharing arrangement with those few in the ANC who are fatigued by its incessant shame.
A government of national unity could take the unpalatable decisions that will be required to transform this country from the disastrous postapartheid administration.
John Catsicas, Senior Partner, John Nicholas & Co
LETTER: Ramaphosa committed the cardinal sin of Political Science 101
The demise of Ramaphosa marks the last of the Mandela progenies and leaves a party with no legitimate heir apparent
