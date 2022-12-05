Domestic political developments, US Fed’s next move on interest rates and an increase in risk aversion seen as key issues
Allan Wolman and Nicholas Woode-Smith's correspondence refers (“UN votes to probe Iran over rights abuses, but SA invites its foreign minister”, November 28, and “Why defend Iran in favour of Israel?", December 2). Both attempt to divert focus from Israeli atrocities by smearing SA, Iran and other countries that no longer remain silent.
Unlike Israel, Iran is not a menace to humanity. Contrary to the lies spread by Israel and the US, Iran has no nuclear weapons or ambitions to develop them. Iran hasn’t attacked its neighbours for centuries but, by contrast, has repeatedly been the victim of British and US attempts at regime change and the plunder of Iranian oil.
The current unrest in Iran is appalling. However, it is also glaringly reminiscent of the regime change riots deliberately instigated by the CIA in 1953 to remove the democraticallyelected prime minister Mohammad Mosaddegh from office. In revenge for the Iranian overthrow of the despotic and corrupt Shah in the 1979 revolution, the US and British governments then systematically unleashed the eight-year Iraqi-Iranian war in which over 1-million Iranians died.
Israeli lies and propaganda that Saddam Hussein’s Iraq possessed “weapons of mass destruction” were the catalyst for 20 years of US and British “forever wars”, and the devastation of numerous countries. Israeli lies and hysteria in 2022 have not changed.
It is past time for Woode-Smith to realise that the era of Anglo-American imperialism is almost over, and that with it apartheid/Zionist Israel built on stolen Palestinian land will collapse. Like apartheid SA, apartheid Israel is unsustainable.
Terry Crawford-Browne, World Beyond War SA
LETTER: Like apartheid SA, apartheid Israel is unsustainable
LETTER: UN votes to probe Iran over rights abuses, but SA invites its foreign minister
LETTER: Why defend Iran in favour of Israel?
