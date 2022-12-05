Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Like apartheid SA, apartheid Israel is unsustainable

Unlike Israel, Iran is not a menace to humanity.

05 December 2022 - 18:52
A Jewish man waves an Israeli flag in Jerusalem's Old City. Picture: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN
A Jewish man waves an Israeli flag in Jerusalem's Old City. Picture: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN

Allan Wolman and Nicholas Woode-Smith's correspondence refers (“UN votes to probe Iran over rights abuses, but SA invites its foreign minister”, November 28, and “Why defend Iran in favour of Israel?", December 2). Both attempt to divert focus from Israeli atrocities by smearing SA, Iran and other countries that no longer remain silent.

Unlike Israel, Iran is not a menace to humanity.  Contrary to the lies spread by Israel and the US, Iran has no nuclear weapons or ambitions to develop them. Iran hasn’t attacked its neighbours for centuries but, by contrast, has repeatedly been the victim of British and US attempts at regime change and the plunder of Iranian oil.

The current unrest in Iran is appalling.  However, it is also glaringly reminiscent of the regime change riots deliberately instigated by the CIA in 1953 to remove the democraticallyelected prime minister Mohammad Mosaddegh from office. In revenge for the Iranian overthrow of the despotic and corrupt Shah in the 1979 revolution, the US and British governments then systematically unleashed the eight-year Iraqi-Iranian war in which over 1-million Iranians died.

Israeli lies and propaganda that Saddam Hussein’s Iraq possessed “weapons of mass destruction” were the catalyst for 20 years of US and British “forever wars”, and the devastation of numerous countries.  Israeli lies and hysteria in 2022 have not changed.

It is past time for Woode-Smith to realise that the era of Anglo-American imperialism is almost over, and that with it apartheid/Zionist Israel built on stolen Palestinian land will collapse. Like apartheid SA, apartheid Israel is unsustainable.

Terry Crawford-Browne, World Beyond War SA

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your says to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

LETTER: UN votes to probe Iran over rights abuses, but SA invites its foreign minister

What a reflection of the ANC’s ‘commitment’ to combatting the scourge of gender-based violence
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Why defend Iran in favour of Israel?

Crawford-Browne’s letter is essentially an ad hominem attack on the author of the letter he was responding to.
Opinion
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
STUART THEOBALD: Phala Phala has made it clear ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
ALEXANDER PARKER: Rama-drama is just the latest ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
AYABONGA CAWE: ABB payment to SA shows depth of ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Let’s keep our fingers crossed for ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
GABRIEL MAKIN: Whither the ANC if Cyril goes?
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: UN votes to probe Iran over rights abuses, but SA invites its foreign ...

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Why defend Iran in favour of Israel?

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.