LETTER: Hybrid AGMs are the way of the future

They allow a wider audience of retail and institutional investors to attend from anywhere in SA

05 December 2022 - 18:11 William Somerville
I disagree with some critics that “electronic” AGMs are not ideal. They allow a wider audience of retail investors, and indeed institutional investors, to attend from anywhere in SA (and the world for that matter). That was lacking with “in-person” AGMs.

How many such investors would take the cost and trouble to fly from Johannesburg, Durban or elsewhere to attend an AGM in Cape Town, and vice versa for Cape Town residents?

Where I agree is that in-person meetings do offer something special, including reading the body language of the directors and having a cup of tea or glass of wine (depending on the time of day) to interact with board members informally after the meeting.

Perhaps a hybrid arrangement — in-person for those who can be there and electronic for those who wish to join from the comfort of their homes or offices — is the way of the future.

William Somerville, Hermanus

