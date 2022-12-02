LETTER: Why defend Iran in favour of Israel?

Signs of a shift in the US Fed’s tone has not calmed broader economic concern
Terry Crawford-Browne’s attack on Israel (“Israeli hypocrisy knows no limits”, November 30) bears no relevance to the letter he was ostensibly responding to. Allan Wolman’s correspondence did not contain the word “Israel” at all, except in the address of the author.
Crawford-Browne uses his letter to defend Iran, a country notorious for its abuses of women and its very real threats to the region. He then proceeds to attack Israel. But it’s not a competition. Why defend Iran in favour of Israel? Just condemn both! Crawford-Browne’s letter is essentially an ad hominem attack on the author of the letter he was responding to.
Irrelevance aside, Crawford-Browne is incredibly out of touch with the reality of the Middle East. While women aren’t allowed to even drive in most of the Middle East, women in Israel can aspire to be pilots. While women are condemned to cover their bodies and be subservient to men in most of the region, Israeli women are able to live freely for their own ends.
Iran is run by a crackpot theocracy that has not abandoned its nuclear weapons projects. Crawford-Browne incorrectly states that Iran’s nuclear weapons programme ended in 2003. But there is plenty of evidence suggesting it just embraced secrecy, and that efforts to create nuclear weapons are still on the agenda.
Israel may have nuclear weapons itself. But it has proven restraint, despite being surrounded by nations that constantly invade it and literally have the elimination of the Jewish people on their agenda.
Crawford-Browne needs a reality check when it comes to Iran and Israel. History and recent events have shown that the Jewish people are still under threat by fanatics wishing to wipe them out. Despite all of this, Israel has functioned as the most open and multicultural democracy in the region, which shows a tolerance and acceptance Crawford-Browne could learn from.
Nicholas Woode-SmithCape Town
LETTER: Why defend Iran in favour of Israel?
