LETTER: There is a bully in the Kremlin but also in Washington

Signs of a shift in the US Fed’s tone has not calmed broader economic concern
Crawford-Browne’s letter is essentially an ad hominem attack on the author of the letter he was responding to.
All the latest news and analysis on the fallout from the report into the theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala game farm
Premier had announced in November that it would debut on the main board of the local bourse in early December
Absa alone recorded 127 transactions per second on Black Friday
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
Russia has claimed about a fifth of Ukraine’s post-Soviet territory, annexations the West and Ukraine say they will never accept.
The Old Mutual Wealth Double Century is a lovely jaunt if done with friends
Prices start from R1,650,000 for the entry-level GT model and headlined by a Trofeo with 395kW on tap
In his review of Benjamin Abelow’s How the West brought the war to Ukraine, John Fraser dismisses Russia’s concerns about Nato's eastward expansion, saying “these are sovereign nations and democracies who should be allowed to do what they like”, and that “decisions made by democratic governments should not be blocked by the bully in the Kremlin” (“What if the boot were on the other foot?” December 1).
He does acknowledge the argument that the US would not countenance Russian forces in Canada or Mexico, but dismisses this by saying that apart from Cuba, there are no US neighbours who would extend an invitation to the Russian military.
In this he is right, but perhaps he should look further afield, specifically at the Solomon Islands, 6,000km from Hawaii and 10,000km from the continental US. In April, after Honiara signed a security deal with Beijing, a US delegation led by ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink visited prime minister Manasseh Sogavare to discuss “potential regional security implications” of the agreement.
An April 26 article in the Guardian headlined “US won’t rule out military action if China establishes base in Solomon Islands” quoted Kritenbrink as saying: “Of course, we have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty, but we also wanted to let them know that if steps were taken to establish a de facto permanent military presence, power projection capabilities, or a military installation, then we would have significant concerns, and we would very naturally respond to those concerns”.
Kritenbrink was later backed up by local cop on the beat/lapdog and Australian prime minister Scott Morrison, who said Australia had the “same red line as the US when it came to China’s involvement in the Solomon Islands”.
So much for sovereign nations being allowed to do what they like. Fraser is correct when he says there is a bully in the Kremlin, but if he thinks there isn’t one in Washington, and other places besides, he hasn’t been paying attention.
Simon Rhoades
Vredehoek
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: There is a bully in the Kremlin but also in Washington
So much for sovereign nations being allowed to do what they like
In his review of Benjamin Abelow’s How the West brought the war to Ukraine, John Fraser dismisses Russia’s concerns about Nato's eastward expansion, saying “these are sovereign nations and democracies who should be allowed to do what they like”, and that “decisions made by democratic governments should not be blocked by the bully in the Kremlin” (“What if the boot were on the other foot?” December 1).
He does acknowledge the argument that the US would not countenance Russian forces in Canada or Mexico, but dismisses this by saying that apart from Cuba, there are no US neighbours who would extend an invitation to the Russian military.
In this he is right, but perhaps he should look further afield, specifically at the Solomon Islands, 6,000km from Hawaii and 10,000km from the continental US. In April, after Honiara signed a security deal with Beijing, a US delegation led by ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink visited prime minister Manasseh Sogavare to discuss “potential regional security implications” of the agreement.
An April 26 article in the Guardian headlined “US won’t rule out military action if China establishes base in Solomon Islands” quoted Kritenbrink as saying: “Of course, we have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty, but we also wanted to let them know that if steps were taken to establish a de facto permanent military presence, power projection capabilities, or a military installation, then we would have significant concerns, and we would very naturally respond to those concerns”.
Kritenbrink was later backed up by local cop on the beat/lapdog and Australian prime minister Scott Morrison, who said Australia had the “same red line as the US when it came to China’s involvement in the Solomon Islands”.
So much for sovereign nations being allowed to do what they like. Fraser is correct when he says there is a bully in the Kremlin, but if he thinks there isn’t one in Washington, and other places besides, he hasn’t been paying attention.
Simon Rhoades
Vredehoek
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
BOOK REVIEW: What if the boot were on the other foot?
China seeks to forge closer energy ties with Russia
US and France to renew oldest acquaintance
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Zelensky sees no end in sight to Russia’s attacks on Ukraine infrastructure
Icy Kyiv grapples with blackouts amid waves of Russian air attacks
Ukraine warns of more attacks on energy grid
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.