LETTER: There is a bully in the Kremlin but also in Washington

So much for sovereign nations being allowed to do what they like

02 December 2022 - 11:40
A couple walks through the snow in Ukraine, November 27 2022. Picture: JEFF J MITCHELL/GETTY IMAGES
A couple walks through the snow in Ukraine, November 27 2022. Picture: JEFF J MITCHELL/GETTY IMAGES

In his review of Benjamin Abelow’s How the West brought the war to Ukraine, John Fraser dismisses Russia’s concerns about Nato's eastward expansion, saying “these are sovereign nations and democracies who should be allowed to do what they like”, and that “decisions made by democratic governments should not be blocked by the bully in the Kremlin” (“What if the boot were on the other foot?” December 1).

He does acknowledge the argument that the US would not countenance Russian forces in Canada or Mexico, but dismisses this by saying that apart from Cuba, there are no US neighbours who would extend an invitation to the Russian military.

In this he is right, but perhaps he should look further afield, specifically at the Solomon Islands, 6,000km from Hawaii and 10,000km from the continental US. In April, after Honiara signed a security deal with Beijing, a US delegation led by ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink visited prime minister Manasseh Sogavare to discuss “potential regional security implications” of the agreement.

An April 26 article in the Guardian headlined “US won’t rule out military action if China establishes base in Solomon Islands” quoted Kritenbrink as saying: “Of course, we have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty, but we also wanted to let them know that if steps were taken to establish a de facto permanent military presence, power projection capabilities, or a military installation, then we would have significant concerns, and we would very naturally respond to those concerns”.

Kritenbrink was later backed up by local cop on the beat/lapdog and Australian prime minister Scott Morrison, who said Australia had the “same red line as the US when it came to China’s involvement in the Solomon Islands”.

So much for sovereign nations being allowed to do what they like. Fraser is correct when he says there is a bully in the Kremlin, but if he thinks there isn’t one in Washington, and other places besides, he hasn’t been paying attention.

Simon Rhoades

Vredehoek

