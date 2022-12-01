Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Sickening health cutbacks

01 December 2022 - 15:44
Picture: BLOOMBERG/EMILY ELCONIN
It is unbelievable to read once again that the provincial health departments have been forced to scale back because of financial concern (“Frustration for some pharmacist graduates at the final hurdle”, November 29).

I say unbelievable because the national health ministry has continually sponsored, at great expense, students going to Cuba to study. on an annual basis. Over and above this, the health department has squandered an enormous amount of money on fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

On the ministry’s watch hospitals have handed out fraudulent tenders worth millions of rand with little or no oversight and certainly almost nothing in return. The ANC government always turns a blind eye to destruction of this nature. 

In this instance it is easy to see how SA’s poor are suffering because of this government’s reckless behaviour. Citizens do not get the medical help they deserve because those in the medical profession are unable to practise their chosen profession due to the required funds being squandered.

Michael Bagraim, MP, DA shadow deputy employment & labour minister

Frustration for some pharmacist graduates at the final hurdle ​

Independent Community Pharmacy Association says system cannot cater fully for output of SA’s nine pharmacy schools
