LETTER: Vince an asset to cricket
Vince van der Bijl is a knowledgeable cricketer and was arguably one of our finest opening bowlers
I very much enjoyed Vince van der Bijl’s most recent column (“Bosses should stop meddling and listen to cricketers”, November 23). He is such a knowledgeable cricketer and was arguably one of our finest opening bowlers.
Such a gentleman too; I remember years ago getting into the lift at the Newlands Sun hotel one Sunday when Natal were playing Western Province. He got in with his new wife.
Two other men in suits, plus me, were towered over by him and — to the wife’s amusement (embarrassment?), he said: “All going to church, I hope.”
I’d love to see him being asked to help our cricket today.
Robin Black
Via email
