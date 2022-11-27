LETTER: ANC ‘gimme’ on steroids

Prices of the bullion have been tracking the greenback’s moves closely, and rising uncertainty from the unrest seems to be underpinning it, analyst says
What they say matters much to the cost at which the government borrows, as well as its ability to raise more debt
Low economic growth and external shocks have made it difficult to meet 2030 targets
National Assembly set to debate the independent panel report on December 6, just 10 days before the ANC’s 55th elective conference
Brett Botten signed off on the sale of a Midrand store twice in three weeks — first for R1,000 and then for R8m
Summit will focus on Africa’s finance industry and the role it can play in economic integration through the harmonisation of policy in different countries
Sign-ups were averaging more than 2-million per day in the past seven days since November 16, new owner says in a tweet
Ten months before the World Cup the coaches have most positions covered, including the most important ones
The Battista hyper GT, with a top speed of 350km/h, is priced from R39m
It’s a sad sight to see our president standing before the British parliament and demanding money from the rich West (“Ramaphosa defends UK visit amid power crisis”, November 24).
This is redistribution on steroids — an attempt to export the ANC’s obsession with redistribution, aka BEE. What ever happened to bringing in investment and encouraging local investment?
The tragic answer is that these are deterred by the ANC’s empowerment tentacles barring the way. In fact, these “gimme, gimme, gimme” tentacles have now escaped the preserve of government and have insinuated themselves into organised crime.
The mining and construction sectors, among others, are being suffocated by these proliferating tentacles, with “business associations” demanding 3% of projects’ budgets.
Instead of dealing with these demands at home, and so unleashing the economy, the president is trying his luck overseas. This reflects a static mindset: grab what you can while you can.
What SA desperately needs is a dynamic mindset: focus on what can be. We need makers, not takers. Our governing party needs to introspect and realise that its ideology is out by 180°.
It’s not easy. It will take courage. But it’s the only way.
Willem Cronje Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: ANC ‘gimme’ on steroids
It’s sad to see our president standing before the British parliament and demanding money
It’s a sad sight to see our president standing before the British parliament and demanding money from the rich West (“Ramaphosa defends UK visit amid power crisis”, November 24).
This is redistribution on steroids — an attempt to export the ANC’s obsession with redistribution, aka BEE. What ever happened to bringing in investment and encouraging local investment?
The tragic answer is that these are deterred by the ANC’s empowerment tentacles barring the way. In fact, these “gimme, gimme, gimme” tentacles have now escaped the preserve of government and have insinuated themselves into organised crime.
The mining and construction sectors, among others, are being suffocated by these proliferating tentacles, with “business associations” demanding 3% of projects’ budgets.
Instead of dealing with these demands at home, and so unleashing the economy, the president is trying his luck overseas. This reflects a static mindset: grab what you can while you can.
What SA desperately needs is a dynamic mindset: focus on what can be. We need makers, not takers. Our governing party needs to introspect and realise that its ideology is out by 180°.
It’s not easy. It will take courage. But it’s the only way.
Willem Cronje
Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Ramaphosa defends UK visit amid power crisis
NEWS ANALYSIS: Cyril Ramaphosa’s headaches before ANC’s conference
Ramaphosa leads ANC race by more than a mile
King Charles welcomes Cyril Ramaphosa on state visit
DUMA GQUBULE: Ramaphosa’s opponents in the party have no plan either
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.