Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Vengeance has no place in criminal code

Editorial on the mark about unseen hands at work in Chris Hani’s death

24 November 2022 - 17:22
Chief justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: FELIX DLANGAMANDLA
Chief justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: FELIX DLANGAMANDLA

In his seminal work, A History of the Modern World Paul Johnson writes on page 516: “He [Dag Hammarskjold, former UN secretary-general] formulated what became a characteristic UN double standard; whereas the killing of Africans by whites was of international concern and a threat to peace, the killing of Africans by Africans was a purely internal matter outside the purview of the UN. Thus, the UN became identified with a form of inverted racism which was to cost an incalculable number of African lives over the next two decades”.

Your editorial opinion about Janus Waluś failed to get to the point, despite trying to please everyone (“How to deal with the assassin Waluś’s parole”, November 23). Walus committed murder, and since we no longer have the death penalty the rules of his incarceration should be no different to others. To lock him up forever is to allow vengeance to become part of the criminal code, which chief justice Raymond Zondo clearly understands and for which he must be applauded.

Political assassinations are common in SA today, so your observations about whether there were unseen hands at work in Chris Hani’s death were well made and may explain why everyone is keen for Waluś to disappear, one way or the other, for good.

Bernard Benson

Parklands

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Justice department will examine decision to parole Janusz Waluś

Waluś has been serving a prison term for the 1993 murder of SACP leader Chris Hani
National
2 days ago

LETTER: No life sentence in SA

No other country would allow Chris Hani's assassin to ever walk free
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Not a drop of diesel and, worse, not ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LETTER: Cape Town bucks trend
Opinion / Letters
3.
EDITORIAL: How to deal with the assassin Waluś’s ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
EDITORIAL: The message from Naspers/Prosus is ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
LETTER: Release our fertiliser and grain, ...
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: How to deal with the assassin Waluś’s parole

Opinion / Editorials

Karma will get you, Chris Hani’s widow tells Zondo

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.