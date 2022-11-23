Opinion / Letters

LETTER: No life sentence in SA

No other country would allow Chris Hani's assassin to ever walk free

23 November 2022 - 15:15
The Constitutional Court is set to hand down its decision on the parole appeal made by Chris Hani's killer, Janusz Waluś. Picture: NET AFRICA
Chris Hani's assassin, Janus Waluś, has fortuitously benefited from SA’s apartheid legacy (“How to deal with the assassin Waluś’s parole”, November 23).

Prisoners’ and detainees’ human rights were flagrantly violated by the apartheid regime, and our democratic constitution overcompensated in an endeavour to ensure such atrocities never happened again.

The Constitutional Court ruling that Waluś must be released on parole proves that there is no life sentence in our country, as opposed to the US, where a prisoner may be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Contrary to the misconception spread by the SACP, Waluś did disclose the full details of his assassination of Hani, immediately revealing to police after he was arrested that he had been instructed and provided with the gun to carry out the heinous act by the racist Clive Derby Lewis.

Even so, the chief justice and his fellow justices of the Constitutional Court twisted the wishes of the founders of our constitution by showing leniency to Waluś, who fortunately failed to plunge the country into civil war.

No other country would allow such a monster to ever walk free.

Jeffrey Mothuloe 
Via email

EDITORIAL: How to deal with the assassin Waluś’s parole

While freeing Chris Hani's murderer appears to be deeply unjust, we should respect the rule of law and abide by the decision
11 hours ago
