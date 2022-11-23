Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC’s core policy is to re-establish apartheid

23 November 2022 - 16:01
Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA
The great myth of our political time is that the ANC has “good” policies that just need to be implemented. Wrong. Indeed, we are fortunate that ANC policies have not been implemented effectively.      

Why? The ANC would no doubt protest, but it is evident from ever-tightening racial employment regulations that the  core policy of the governing party is to re-establish apartheid in SA, with every ethnic group to be measured against an irrational  demographic dream.

The ANC is obsessed with race. Central to ANC policy is job reservation, which was also the keystone of the white apartheid regime. Eighty percent of senior jobs are over time to become the preserve of black Africans, 8% for whites, and the same proportionally for other groups.

Actual distribution of skills and experience is seemingly an irrelevancy. Just as apartheid collapsed under its own weight, so will the race-obsessed policies of this government. Only then will our country grow.

Willem Cronje 

Cape Town

