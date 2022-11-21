Fears of stricter lockdowns in China amid a record daily spike in Covid-19 cases weighed on markets
For some people R350 is not enough to pay for a single meal, but many others who have become used to handouts since the advent of democracy and promises of free houses, electricity, water, education and health services seem to think the R350 social relief of distress grant can be extended to others who have not yet qualified for it. Not only that, but that it can miraculously be increased to as much as R1,500.
Wake up SA, this government is totally bankrupt. Today our cities are overcrowded, with many ever-growing informal settlements sprawling in every part of the country. Strangely, even people who had decent rondavels and other self-built homes abandoned them to move to cities and towns to live in shacks. However small they may be, villagers have moved to their nearest towns just so they might experience the chance brought about by the mirage of freedom.
My advice is for those people to go back to their villages, where they at least had access to land. They should cultivate that land, grow all kinds of crops and vegetables, and enjoy an abundance of food, market some of their produce and spend the R350 on electricity, cooking oil and the things they cannot produce.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
LETTER: Wake up, our government is totally bankrupt
Shack dwellers should go back to their villages and plant vegetables
