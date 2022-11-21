Fears of stricter lockdowns in China amid a record daily spike in Covid-19 cases weighed on markets
Instead of criticising US policy towards third countries operating in Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa should be unblocking our fertilisers and grains stuck in EU ports.
Of course, it is important to take into account the directions of development and the foreign policy of SA’s strategic partners, but first it is necessary to base our decisions on national interests. What achievements and strategies for the further development of the AU does the leader of SA intend to present at the Group of 20 in 2023, if today he is unable to even ensure the export of the resources promised for the African continent from Europe?
The Grain Initiative is constantly in question, ships often do not reach our continent, and only the Netherlands has so far agreed to unlock the fertilisers promised by Russia. The stimulation of industrialisation, the intensification of intra-African trade and the diversification of the economies of the states of the region are impossible without meeting basic needs, especially in the context of food insecurity and even famine in some allied countries.
The restrictions introduced by one global partner in relation to co-operation with others can always be discussed face-to-face, which will be the best option in terms of benefits and risks. Diplomacy works wonders in capable hands and with adequate initiative.
Salif Kobena, Bouaké, Ivory Coast
LETTER: Release our fertiliser and grain, Ramaphosa
Food security and other basic economic needs must be met
