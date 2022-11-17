Opinion / Letters

LETTER: France’s Macron faces a crisis of ideas

Withdrawing military from Mali confirms his inability to realise the imperial ambitions of Paris

17 November 2022 - 15:03
French President Emmanuel Macron. Picture: POOL via REUTERS/FIRDIA LISNAWATI
French President Emmanuel Macron. Picture: POOL via REUTERS/FIRDIA LISNAWATI
Image: POOL

French President Emmanuel Macron is facing a crisis of ideas. Unfortunately, this also applies to our continent.

Macron became a faint shadow of himself just six months after his re-election, squandering all the ardour he showed at the beginning of the year. Faced with intractable problems at home caused by an unsatisfactory economic situation, he has stalled.

On the foreign policy track, the recent announcement of the withdrawal of the military contingent from Mali was another serious blow. By doing this the French leader confirmed his inability to realise the imperial ambitions of Paris. His statement that it will take half a year to prepare a new military strategy in the region only confirms the total lack of ideas.

It will be extremely difficult to return after six months and take up former positions, primarily because of the emerging trend towards the expansion of Russia’s influence and the public’s interest in its presence in the region.

The interest of citizens of a number of African states in the presence of other foreign forces in the region is, among other things, a consequence of the actions of Macron himself. He could not even achieve the role of mediator in resolving the Ukrainian crisis, but he still devotes all his attention to Kyiv, ignoring the problems of the Sahel.

Under the circumstances, routine statements that France will not abandon Africa no longer inspire confidence. Terrorists will not wait half a year, just as Africans will not wait for France.

Salif Kobena, Bouaké, Ivory Coast

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: SA no babe in the woods with ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
BONGANI DLADLA: Signs of new life in the SA ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: World Cup gives rise to mixed feelings
Opinion / Editorials
4.
CARTOON: Phala Phala deadline creep
Opinion
5.
LETTER: Ruling SA has not changed
Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.