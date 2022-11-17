LETTER: France’s Macron faces a crisis of ideas

Investors are uncertain as major bourses reflect rate-hike concerns
All indications are that inflation is flatlining or trending downwards, but spending is still weak
Public service unions will hold a national day of action next week, which could culminate in an indefinite withdrawal of labour if government doesn’t accede to their demands
Party presidential candidates Cyril Ramaphosa and Zweli Mkhize both face corruption claims
Investec also flagged its intention to buy back up to R7bn of its own shares as part of an ongoing plan to return capital to its SA shareholder base
Business Day TV talks to chief economist at Investec, Annabel Bishop
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
Pakistan’s military has long been accused of manipulating the democratic process to maintain its dominance
The sport mad Taljaards are spearheaded by netball star Nichole
Vehicle company’s value plunges by $644bn this year as Musk now tends to his newest distraction
French President Emmanuel Macron is facing a crisis of ideas. Unfortunately, this also applies to our continent.
Macron became a faint shadow of himself just six months after his re-election, squandering all the ardour he showed at the beginning of the year. Faced with intractable problems at home caused by an unsatisfactory economic situation, he has stalled.
On the foreign policy track, the recent announcement of the withdrawal of the military contingent from Mali was another serious blow. By doing this the French leader confirmed his inability to realise the imperial ambitions of Paris. His statement that it will take half a year to prepare a new military strategy in the region only confirms the total lack of ideas.
It will be extremely difficult to return after six months and take up former positions, primarily because of the emerging trend towards the expansion of Russia’s influence and the public’s interest in its presence in the region.
The interest of citizens of a number of African states in the presence of other foreign forces in the region is, among other things, a consequence of the actions of Macron himself. He could not even achieve the role of mediator in resolving the Ukrainian crisis, but he still devotes all his attention to Kyiv, ignoring the problems of the Sahel.
Under the circumstances, routine statements that France will not abandon Africa no longer inspire confidence. Terrorists will not wait half a year, just as Africans will not wait for France.
Salif Kobena, Bouaké, Ivory Coast
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: France’s Macron faces a crisis of ideas
Withdrawing military from Mali confirms his inability to realise the imperial ambitions of Paris
Image: POOL
French President Emmanuel Macron is facing a crisis of ideas. Unfortunately, this also applies to our continent.
Macron became a faint shadow of himself just six months after his re-election, squandering all the ardour he showed at the beginning of the year. Faced with intractable problems at home caused by an unsatisfactory economic situation, he has stalled.
On the foreign policy track, the recent announcement of the withdrawal of the military contingent from Mali was another serious blow. By doing this the French leader confirmed his inability to realise the imperial ambitions of Paris. His statement that it will take half a year to prepare a new military strategy in the region only confirms the total lack of ideas.
It will be extremely difficult to return after six months and take up former positions, primarily because of the emerging trend towards the expansion of Russia’s influence and the public’s interest in its presence in the region.
The interest of citizens of a number of African states in the presence of other foreign forces in the region is, among other things, a consequence of the actions of Macron himself. He could not even achieve the role of mediator in resolving the Ukrainian crisis, but he still devotes all his attention to Kyiv, ignoring the problems of the Sahel.
Under the circumstances, routine statements that France will not abandon Africa no longer inspire confidence. Terrorists will not wait half a year, just as Africans will not wait for France.
Salif Kobena, Bouaké, Ivory Coast
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.