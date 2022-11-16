LETTER: Mbalula sides with criminals in violence against Intercape

Relief among investors that missile did not come from Russia encourages some flows back into equities and commodities
The Cyril Ramaphosa administration does not care about you and me
Ministers from a group of developing countries accuse developed countries of backtracking
Party lambastes ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba for his ‘perplexing politics’
Investment company Reinet increases its interim dividend by 12% even as the value of its two biggest investments fell by more than R10bn over the period
Double-cab bakkie is the first to be built after special economic zone for component suppliers was created
William Gumede appears to be using outdated data to conclude they aren't working
Director of rugby puts perspective on Boks’ tour losses as Italy Test looms
SA has among the world’s cheapest parking fees, according to the Parkopedia Global Parking Index
What scares me the most? The return of the megalomaniac, white supremacist Donald Trump to continue his message of hatred, misinformation and disinformation? Or Russia's missile — intentionally or by default — landing and killing innocent citizens in Poland, a Nato member country, possibly triggering yet more bloodshed?
Or is it the video doing the rounds of a group of young criminals robbing people in broad daylight in downtown Johannesburg, with people watching and doing nothing? No. What scares me most is transport minister Fikile Mbalula siding with the criminals in the battle between Intercape and the so-called transport mafia.
It says we are on our own; the state is paralysed. The Cyril Ramaphosa administration, with its VIP bodyguards and 24-hour surveillance around their homes, does not care about you and me. SA, as it is today, is among the most dangerous places in the world for law-abiding citizens.
Dr Lucas Ntyintyane, Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Mbalula sides with criminals in violence against Intercape
The Cyril Ramaphosa administration does not care about you and me
What scares me the most? The return of the megalomaniac, white supremacist Donald Trump to continue his message of hatred, misinformation and disinformation? Or Russia's missile — intentionally or by default — landing and killing innocent citizens in Poland, a Nato member country, possibly triggering yet more bloodshed?
Or is it the video doing the rounds of a group of young criminals robbing people in broad daylight in downtown Johannesburg, with people watching and doing nothing? No. What scares me most is transport minister Fikile Mbalula siding with the criminals in the battle between Intercape and the so-called transport mafia.
It says we are on our own; the state is paralysed. The Cyril Ramaphosa administration, with its VIP bodyguards and 24-hour surveillance around their homes, does not care about you and me. SA, as it is today, is among the most dangerous places in the world for law-abiding citizens.
Dr Lucas Ntyintyane, Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
DAVID FURLONGER: Why SA has the world’s worst road death rates
Free State roads offer a pothole every 29m, driving away business
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.