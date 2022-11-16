×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mbalula sides with criminals in violence against Intercape

The Cyril Ramaphosa administration does not care about you and me

16 November 2022 - 16:19
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

What scares me the most?  The return of the megalomaniac, white supremacist Donald Trump to continue his message of hatred, misinformation and disinformation? Or Russia's missile — intentionally or by default — landing and killing innocent citizens in Poland, a Nato member country, possibly triggering yet more bloodshed?

Or is it the video doing the rounds of a group of young criminals robbing people in broad daylight in downtown Johannesburg, with people watching and doing nothing? No. What scares me most is transport minister Fikile Mbalula siding with the criminals in the battle between Intercape and the so-called transport mafia.

It says we are on our own; the state is paralysed. The Cyril Ramaphosa administration, with its VIP bodyguards and 24-hour surveillance around their homes, does not care about you and me. SA, as it is today, is among the most dangerous places in the world for law-abiding citizens. 

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane, Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​ 

DAVID FURLONGER: Why SA has the world’s worst road death rates

Among 56 countries surveyed early this year South Africa was ranked as the most dangerous in which to drive
Opinion
5 days ago

Free State roads offer a pothole every 29m, driving away business

‘There are some places where the road is more gravel than tar … It is probably better to rip out all the tar and make it gravel’
National
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
BONGANI DLADLA: Signs of new life in the SA ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Surprising US inflation rate is a ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
LETTER: Twitter rants by Rassie Erasmus will harm ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
MAMOKETE LIJANE: Fed chair Powell partly to blame ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Writing cheques and reality checks at ...
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.